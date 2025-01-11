The Real Betis to the decision of Higher Sports Council about the very cautious granted to FC Barcelona to register the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor and they can play in the next three months, but yes footballers do it of the heliopolitan complex. It was last night, The Stringer of the Chain Beingwhen center back Diego Llorente showed his opinion on what happened to the Verdiblanco’s next rival in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. «It is a case that You have to look at everything carefully so that there is no type of disadvantage and that the rules are respected. As long as everything is within the law, you have to accept it. If we talk about it in the locker room? The topic comes up, yes, everyone has their opinion. But like I told you, What we have to look for is justice and that each club respects the rules. The rules are very clear and at the level of financial fair play there is nothing new. LaLiga has established it for several years. We will see what the Higher Sports Council finally decides. I have read the resolution above and it is said that it could be an insult and a detriment for Barcelona not to be able to count on those players, and It would be necessary to see a little where the damage ends for Barcelona and where that damage begins for the others, in the event that the rules are not respected. As long as they are respected, they are welcome. Equal conditions for all, which is what the player, the spectator and the championship want, justice and equality for all clubs.”

Questioned by what would have happened if the club was injured and requesting the very precautionary measure would have been, for example, Betis himselfLlorente responded that «Each team has its situation. Ours, the club is making great efforts to be within the normbe as healthy as possible and always within the law. It’s the only thing we want. If there is favor treatment to clubs like Barça or Madrid? I don’t believe it. I like to think that no, that this is independent of the club it is.. I think that’s how it should be done. These are things that create a precedent, I believe that if the CSD has decided this way it will be because it has compelling reasons and If it happened to Betis tomorrow, I hope it would be governed by the same compelling arguments. that has now been governed to take this very precautionary measure.”

In another order of things, the Madrid defender, signed this past summer from Roma, was asked about the Copa del Rey and the tie against Barcelona after having eliminated Huesca: «In Huesca we knew it was a complicated game, always also The first game of the year after those Christmas holidays becomes a little more complicated for many reasons. But the team made a serious team. As always, we need to increase the score so as not to be too tight, but in general terms the team played a great game. Barça in the second round? The draws are already known what they are like. To win the Cup sooner or later you have to face major rivals. “Now we are thinking about the game against Valladolid, but the challenge is nice, going to Montjüic against Barcelona to try to get through the tie.”

Regarding the situation in LaLiga, Diego Llorente analyzed that “I said it at the beginning in the typical summer interviews, I think that the objectives are going to be defined in the next games. Each game that passes will be one less to finish and they will be very important games. At home we must take a step forward and abroad I think we are in good shape. Now the games will be more complicated, because all the teams are playing for things. Personally, I wouldn’t like to reach the last games without Betis having anything at stake. “I would like to arrive with the European positions within reach.”









Regarding the trajectory in the Conference League, Llorente assessed that “we have had to do a little bit of a balancing act, the squad is what it is. We had many casualties in many games. The destinations are also very long, fields where the conditions are not the best. The team is not happy, we could have done better, but the objective of qualifying and staying alive in this competition has been achieved. “Now we are recovering players who were inactive or injured for a long time and I think that with them the squad will be enriched and it will be reflected in the results.”

One of those players is Isco Alarcón, who is little by little returning to his pre-injury level and who has already left goals and details of the quality he possesses: «We had a lot of confidence in him returning. He has worked very hard. The setback it had in the summer was a blow for everyone. What I wanted was for him to return at full capacity, for him not to be limping, he has a good feeling. That each game was better and that it was little by little reaching its level, more loose. Now we are going to gradually recover Bellerín, Marc Roca, Fornals… players who are going to give a plus to the squad.

Finally, asked about the VAR, Diego Llorente said that “in some aspects it is improving, in others there is room for improvement. It is a very personal opinion. You see that the seasons go by and that the same problems continue to happen. There are actions that are left to the arbitral discretion to interpret and each referee has their own way of seeing it. The VAR is a tool that has improved football, but I think it still has room for improvement, the speed, when it has to come in, that it is not the referee who is in the VAR who whistles but the one who is on the field… It seems that There are times when the one who makes the decision and the one who whistles is the one on the VAR. That’s what I’m saying, room for improvement. At the beginning of each season there are meetings that give you a series of instructions, and I understand that it is not an easy task. But within that complexity, we must take steps to advance and improve the system, which is a very good system as long as it is used correctly,” he said in conclusion.