It is a sweet moment for fans of the Yakuza saga on Xbox, because the games of this saga are reaching the Microsoft ecosystem. What’s more, we have verified that the games arrive directly on Xbox Game Pass, as well as temporarily, during these last weeks. But going forward, the RGG Studio franchise may offer more adventures. In fact, the creator assures thate we would have a Yakuza game set in Europe before than in the USA.
In a interview conducted For the creator and producer of the Yakuza games, the question arises of what the series would look like if it had to leave the realm of Japan. Even beyond any kind of Asian setting, and surprisingly, Nagoshi has responded that it would be more likely to find a Yakuza game set in Europe than in the USA.
The Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 hit Xbox Game Pass
However, when referring to a location, they talk about the city of Los Angeles as the first place that comes to mind. And they are aware of the impact that eastern culture has on some large western cities. They go so far as to emphasize that there are up to 7 cities with an entire neighborhood that it is known as Chinatown. It is something very common in the case of North American cities, but for that reason it is not more attractive to consider a game in the USA.
In fact, they seem to have a clear preference for the old continent, ensuring that it would be easier to find a Yakuza game set in Europe than in the USA. Even so, it does seem obvious that They would not look for just any place, but it would be a well-known city and that everyone has heard of. As they comment, they feel a special attraction for those cities that have iconic places to be able to visit, and they expose as an example Climb to the eiffel tower.
Ichiban Kasuga could be the protagonist of Yakuza for the next decade
It is a curious detail, which above all exposes the possibility that the saga can continue to grow in its different aspects and find some that can resort to a western environment to narrate new adventures. Which non-eastern city could host a future Yakuza installment? Is it better that they stay in eastern cities?
