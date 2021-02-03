Amid leaks and speculation that have surfaced, it seems that We already have a Gotham Knights release date, at least if we believe any of these theories. Gotham Knights is officially scheduled to release sometime this year. And right now, this is the most specific release date that WB Games Montreal has revealed. However, a new rumor has provided even more specific data. Based on this information, the new Batman game could be released sometime this fall.

On Twitter, YouTuber slcmof said that he heard that, at least at some point, the Gotham Knights was targeting a November 2020 release. Obviously, this did not happen, but as the YouTuber points out, if the game was targeting its launch in 2020. If this is true, we would have good news in advance: the game will launch in 2021 despite the pandemic. As for we would already have a Gotham Knights release date, as there is some speculation.

Gotham Knights reveals details about its gameplay

If we trust the slcmof filtration, a Gotham Knights delay until 2022 seems unlikely. Which is not to say that we can be sure that the game will launch soon. Some fan speculation says that if it is true that the game ever targeted a 2020 release, the game could be close to launching, or at least making the official announcement of its release date. GWW’s James Sigfield suggests that fans should expect the game to launch sometime this fall.

We haven’t heard anything major about Gotham Knights since it was revealed, and we haven’t seen anything either. If the game is going to release anything soon, as a December rumor suggested, the silence about the game should end very soon. As usual, Warner Bros has not commented on this rumor.. For now, all that remains is to dream of an early Gotham Knights release date.