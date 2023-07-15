After the cancellation of the bonus permits, the Rea family’s lawyers would like Parolisi to also lose the right to sentence discounts

After the cancellation of the premium permits for Salvatore Parolisi, which arrived following the defendant’s harsh words to Chi l’ha visto, Melania Rea’s family said they were satisfied. However, through her lawyer he has made it known that they will continue their fight, so that the sentence reductions are also reviewed.

Maybe he didn’t even imagine that an interview could unleash so much, the fact is that what Salvatore Parolisi said a few days ago to journalists from Who has seenhas provoked a reaction on several fronts and in several fora.

The interview took place when the ex-serviceman was dating for gods award permits from the prison in which he has been held since 2011, when he was definitively sentenced to 20 years in prison because he was held responsible for the murder of his wife, Melania Rea.

To the reporter, the man had basically reiterated what he claimed from the beginning. Namely his innocence. She had also discredited Melania, essentially blaming her for her betrayals and for the estrangement that had taken place between the two of her.

Words that, according to Melania Rea’s family, told the complete absence of repentance of Parolysis. Speeches that hinted at how much the sentence served up to now had not at all led to the desired results, i.e. a re-education towards a readmission into society.

Credit: Rai 3 – Who has seen it

It was not only the Rea family who thought so, who through their lawyers presented a official request for them to come revoked the reward permits obtained.

But also the same Surveillance Magistratewho accepted the prosecution’s request and ensured that the aforementioned bonus permits, which Parolisi would have had until next October, were effectively suspended.

Now the aim is to cancel Parolisi’s sentence reductions

Interviewed by Fanpage.itthe Rea family lawyer said satisfied of this annulment, since Parolisi’s words did not show respect not only for Melania, but also for women in general. Just think, explained the lawyer, of what was alleged against his lover at the time.

The lawyer explained that this sort of success will be followed by one new requestwhich would be in line with the reasons already presented by the Court for the cancellation of the premium permits.

The goal of the Rea family is to make also re-evaluate the discourse linked to sentence reductions which would belong to Salvatore. This is a 45-day discount for every 6 months of detention, which would allow the same defendant to leave prison prematurely.