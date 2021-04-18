Picture: dpa

“We won’t let you out of there”

Corona-infected TV star Günther Jauch will continue to be in quarantine for the next few days. In the RTL show “Because they don’t know what’s going to happen!”, Which should actually have been there, the moderator was briefly switched on live on Saturday evening. He told his celebrity colleagues Thomas Gottschalk and Barbara Schöneberger about his state of health: “In principle, I’m fine too.” But he added: “I am told that I’m not doing so well. These virus values ​​are bad for me – even after a new test. So that they said: We won’t let you out there, you are no longer allowed to go outside the front door for the foreseeable future. ”Jauch said: It will now take“ a few days ”before he can do the next test again. “I just have to be patient.” The 64-year-old also explained that he did not know whether he could be there for the next show next Saturday. That is open. He still has a little hope. (dpa)