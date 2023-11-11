Home page politics

From: Christian Germans

Split

Belongs to Bavaria like Lederhosen: beer mugs filled with beer, here raised to cheers at the Gäubodenvolksfest in Straubing. © Armin Weigel

Michaela Kaniber (CSU) will also be responsible for the tourism department in the coming legislative period. The minister in the Merkur interview.

Munich – Tourism on the move – responsibility for the huge industry is moving from the Ministry of Economics to the Ministry of Agriculture. Now Michaela Kaniber (CSU) is Bavaria’s first real tourism minister. She will present her plans next week. We have already spoken to the 46-year-old from Bad Reichenhall.

Agriculture Minister Kaniber in an interview – “Innkeeper’s Daughter” as an honorary title

Several newspapers read: Aha, the tourism minister is now “the innkeeper’s daughter”. Did you find that condescending?

No, I consider that an honorary title. This industry is a leading economy, it is the center of Bavarian culture and Bavaria’s flagship in the world. And here in the ministry the circle closes: Agriculture, gastronomy and tourism are inseparably linked in Bavaria.

Do you want to represent tourism more aggressively politically at home and abroad than your predecessor Aiwanger?

Absolutely. Bavaria is seeing a strong increase in tourist arrivals from all over the world, while at the same time many of our citizens are vacationing domestically and rediscovering our Free State. That’s why this ministry is more important than ever. Of course, it is essential to represent Bavaria as a minister at the leading trade fair ITB in Berlin. Unfortunately, this has been neglected in recent years.

Numbers show: The Corona crisis has been overcome, or are we rejoicing too soon?

We are currently almost on a par with the pre-Corona year of 2019 – things are looking up. 12.85 million guests arrived this year. Yes, I would say: This kink has been ironed out.

“Everything speaks for a holiday in Bavaria”

A lot of this is due to the foreign guests. Is your appeal now: Bavaria, take more vacations in Bavaria?

That too. Corona has shown us all the value of our own homeland. Many have sought peace and security with us in the Alpine region. This will continue to increase now – the global political situation is such that many holidaymakers are deciding not to fly away. This is an opportunity for us: everything speaks for a holiday in Bavaria.

The catering industry is fighting for lower VAT. Wouldn’t it be honest to say: the battle is lost?

No! My first official act this week was to write two letters to Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Economics Minister Robert Habeck to stick to the seven percent. Anyone who wants to strengthen and preserve this industry must not destroy the hard-achieved successes of the last few months with a tax increase. I’m disappointed at how poorly an FDP Federal Finance Minister can calculate: It’s not about 3.3 billion euros in shortfall in tax revenue. It’s about protecting the industry from a complete tax disaster that would cost many times more in value creation and jobs. It’s also about ensuring that guests can still afford food in restaurants. I hope the traffic light doesn’t turn to stubborn.

The Bavarian Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber in an interview with the Munich Merkur (archive photo). © Petra Nowack/imago-image

Kanniber on beer as a cultural asset – “We won’t let the Greens talk us down about it”

The second mayor of Munich called the Oktoberfest the “world’s largest open drug scene”. What does the tourism minister think about this?

That was a bottomless audacity, the criminalization of millions of happy visitors. It was an embarrassing attempt to promote the legalization of cannabis and other drugs. Beer is food, enjoyment and also a large piece of culture in Bavaria. We won’t let the Greens talk us down about this.

Interview: Christian Deutschländer