China, the real estate giant Country Garden sinks on the stock market

The Chinese real estate giant Country Gardenburdened by almost 200 billion dollars of debtssaid Tuesday that it does not expect to meet all of its offshore payment obligations on time as it fights to avoid the default. The markets reacted immediately: the stocks slipped to intraday lows of HK$0.81, down 3.57%.

In a note shared on the company’s website Hong Kong Stock Exchangethe company said it “expects to be unable to satisfy all of its offshore payment obligations when due or within relevant grace periods, including but not limited to those provided by the United States.”

