Someone left her in a serious and sick condition. But Luna is struggling to hold on to life. This is his story

The story of moon saddened and at the same time warmed the hearts of thousands of people on social media. His photos have been released on the park of the Berglund Center Di Roanoke, in the cast of the nutcracker. A happy dog, but with a very sad past behind it.

Looking at Luna, no one would ever imagine that it was abandoned in a park, tied to a post, undernourished and in really horrible conditions. She was betrayed by the person she loved and trusted, one day suddenly.

Fortunately, someone reported his abandonment and the volunteers of the local refuge they intervened to save her.

We wonder how anyone can leave a dog like this. Especially in the horrible conditions of Luna. But we will do what we can to help you get back to health. Luna has Lyme disease, which has begun to affect her kidney function.

The puppy was rescued last November. After the rescue of the volunteers, the latter took her to the local veterinary clinic, where a medical team took care of providing her with all the care she needed. And give her intravenous fluids. There were not many hopes, but Luna immediately showed herself one real warriorready to do anything to cling to life.

Luna becomes an actress

For this Christmas, the little dog was chosen as appeared in the theater company. The aim is to raise awareness of adoption and encourage them to donate for the veterinary care of all needy dogs housed in the shelter.

Luna is still on antibiotics and has to keep Lyme disease under control, following a specific diet. When she has achieved her first goals, such as gaining strength and regaining weight, we could have her undergo surgery to remove that suspicious mass on her side.

Thanks to the beautiful nutcracker show, Luna has found a temporary family with whom she can spend Christmas and that most likely, he will decide to adopt it forever as soon as he finishes his treatment.