Randi Ingerman Scammed by Her Lawyer: “You Will Receive 277,000 Euros”

Serena Grassi, Randi Ingerman’s former lawyer, who allegedly defrauded the showgirl by making her believe she had won lawsuits that in reality had never even been started, has been sent to trial on charges of false representation and forgery.

The lawyer, in fact, reassured her client, Randi Ingerman, telling her that she had won a lawsuit against a bank and the Civil Court of Milan and that she would be awarded 277 thousand euros.

The cases, in reality, had never even been started or, in the worst case, had actually been started by the lawyer but had been lost. The lawyer, moreover, showed her client the Court’s sentences, which, however, were counterfeit.

As you can read on the Evening Courier “in the lawsuit filed against Ubi Banca for compensation for damages suffered as a result of the failure to obscure the report from the Central Risk Office of the Bank of Italy, he made his client believe that she had won the lawsuit with 277,000 euros in compensation”. The lawsuit, in reality, had been lost.