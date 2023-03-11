This Friday, March 10, the Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the results of the 46thto. Edition of the Japan Academy Film Prizes, and the big winner was the new film by slam dunk, The First Slam Dunk.

It won the coveted Animation of the Year award and left other animated films on the way. These were the ones suzume, INU-OH, One Piece Film: Red and Lonely Castle in the Mirrorwhich also stood out during the past year.

But not just the movie The First Slam Dunk He won an award. the tape suzume by Makoto Shinkai won the award for Best Music, and the recipients of this recognition were RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi.

One Piece Film: Red He also won two awards, popularity and special; the latter is awarded to the film that obtains outstanding results over a year and is similar to another category managed by the association.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

In order for a film to be eligible for the Japan Academy Film Prizes, it must have premiered between January 1 and December 31 of a given year.

In 2022, the one that received the Animation of the Year award was Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Timewhich had its premiere in the previous year.

It is a great honor that the film of The First Slam Dunk has obtained this recognition; sure Takehiko Inoue is very flattered.

When did The First Slam Dunk movie have its release?

So far the movie The First Slam Dunk it has only had its premiere only in Asia. Its release in Japan was on December 3, 2022 and ended as the highest grossing in its release week.

At that time, it sold 847,000 tickets and generated profits of about $9.5 million dollars. The most recent report is of 7.97 million tickets that generated approximate earnings of $85.31 million dollars. Your reception is excellent.

It is currently the 31st highest grossing film in the history of the country of the Rising Sun, and if we talk only about animation, then it is in position 12.

It is currently available in South Korea, where its premiere was on January 4. There it has sold more than 3.8 million tickets and exceeds $30 million raised.

So it is quite possible that its reception in the West is as good as in Asia.

