Today, couples are photographed in new poses in their wedding. The same situation is of Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar. A photo of their wedding on social media is attracting everyone’s attention. Let us tell you, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Durbar are tied in the bond of marriage on 25 December and their wedding videos and photos are becoming very viral on social media. In the same photo, Gauhar Khan is seen taking Zaid on his lap and taking a photo.

Recently, Gauhar Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Zaid. Two days after the wedding, Gauhar Khan returned to work. Recently, Gauhar Khan has left for Lucknow shoot on Sunday. The Zaid court had also arrived to leave his wife Gauhar Khan at the airport. During this time, Gauhar Khan encountered his ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon in flight.

Kushal Tandon himself gave this information through his Instagram. Recently, Kushal Tandon shared three videos on social media. In which Kushal is seen sitting on the seat with Gauhar. Kushal Tandon shared the video and wrote in the caption, ‘Ek Haseen Ittefaq, Shaadi Mubarak Gauhar Khan.’ Photos and videos of Gauhar Khan’s wedding are becoming fiercely viral on social media. At the same time, the fans liked the pair of both.