ROME. Cold drop receding with clearing towards the Centre-North; African heat arriving from Friday with values ​​10-12°C higher than the averages for the period. Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the two salient points of today’s weather forecast: the violent and continuous bad weather, from Sunday in the North and part of the Center, is moving away towards Croatia also favoring clearings starting from the western sector. Meanwhile, the good weather and Summer continue in the South with a peak of 36°C expected in Salento.



(handle)

The second point of the forecast is the return of African heat almost everywhere: from Friday the temperatures, currently 5°C below average in the Centre-North, will rise up to 10-12°C above the average in the Centre-South. The region that will therefore see the most extreme temperature change will be that of central Italy: in short, we will have an increase of up to 15°C between yesterday and Saturday.



(handle)

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, flood in Mulazzano Ponte: the streets flooded with water



These temperature changes and the bad weather of the last few days confirm an exceptional period for some regions of the North with summer that doesn’t want to arrivea bit like what happened in 2004 and 2005: for the north, among other things, further rain is expected at least until July 3rdexcept for a brief respite between Thursday and Friday.





The year that went down in history because it was “without summer” June 25, 2024

A complex picturemessy, linked to the absence of the Azores Anticyclone, the high pressure that brings stable summer conditions, not too hot and above all long-lasting. With the presence of the African Anticyclone, however, it is normal to go from tropical blazes to “monsoon” rains with Italy often divided in two.

Flood in the Parma area, the next day in Mulazzano Ponte seen from the drone



Sahara sand on Italy

The sand of the Sahara on the Marmolada, at 3,343 meters high? «This is an absolutely recurring phenomenon in our country, from north to south. It’s far from anomalous. The dust can reach up to ten kilometers of altitude, and obviously in the mountains it is more visible. But, I repeat, they should not cause particular alarm. At most, we can point out that in the last year they have been more numerous, but attributing it to climate change is perhaps a bit excessive, also because it is not clear whether there is a connection”, explains Francesca Barnaba, senior researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate (ISAC) of the CNR. “Rather – she underlines – it must be said that the more we move towards a context of desertification, and that is increasing, the more we should expect these events to multiply because the sources of these particles are increasing”.

Castelluccio di Norcia, the magic of flowering returns: Pian Grande becomes an immense palette of colors



The concern “is that these particles do not always reach the ground, but when they do, even though they are natural particles, there is an impact on health especially for people who suffer from respiratory problems or allergies.. And then – explains the researcher – they contribute to the melting of ice because when these particles settle on the snow it becomes darker, therefore it absorbs more radiation, increasing the melting process of the snow surfaces”. But there are also positive aspects. «These powders – underlines Barnaba – are rich in nutrients and therefore are natural fertilizers for vegetation».





But what will happen in the next few hours?

The last storms, at times intense, are expected on the Adriatic coast and in the Triveneto area, then the Goccia Fredda (Irish Cyclone) will bring its load of bad weather towards Croatia and Serbia.

Thursday and Friday will be two excellent days, even if already in 48 hours the temperatures will be very hot with peaks of 38-39°C on the Major Islands, 34°C also in Rome and 33°C in Forlì. As mentioned, It will be especially during the weekend that Italy will experience a disorderly moment: in the Centre-South the temperatures will become African again, in the North more heavy and dangerous rains will arrive.



(handle)

In detail, intense showers are expected on Saturday, especially in the afternoon between Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont and Lombardy, extending into the Triveneto in the evening; fortunately, no significant rain is expected in the tormented Emilia Romagna, hit by the bad weather of the last few days. On the contrary, in the rest of our beautiful Italy we will have the sunshine with still 38°C in Sicily, 37°C also in Benevento, Caserta and Terni, 36°C widespread in Puglia and with 35°C expected in Bolzano, Frosinone, Naples and Rome.

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, flood in Mulazzano Ponte: the streets flooded with water



But it will be the last day of this crazy month of June that will bring a further and more intense peak of African heat: Bari, Syracuse and Taranto will have a ‘fever’ at 40-41°C, Catania, Foggia and Lecce at 39 as well as numerous places in Sardinia. 35-36°C is expected in the capital until Monday. Some showers will be confined to the Alps and Pre-Alps but overall it will rain less than on Saturday. In short, an Italy divided into 2 over the weekend: for the North, Summer 2024 has yet to begin; in the Centre-South we are already in the third heat wave of the season with extreme values ​​associated with the North African anticyclone rising from Algeria. An increasingly bizarre climate.



(handle)

From 9.00 am today, Tuesday 26 June, the number 1500 is also available. “This year we wanted to strengthen the servicein collaboration with Inail, also paying attention to workplaces, especially outdoor ones such as construction or agriculture. Specially trained staff will provide all the necessary information”, announced the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the presentation event of the “Let’s protect ourselves from the heat” campaign for summer 2024. “From 20 May the Ministry of Health has launched the 2024 Warm Plan to prevent the negative effects of high temperatures on the population, in particular on those most at risk: I am thinking of the elderly, the chronically ill, children, pregnant women – he added – they can be consulted every day on the ministry’s website the bulletins relating to the forecasts on heat waves in 27 Italian citiesupdated daily with the technical-scientific support of the Department of Epidemiology of the Lazio Region”.

In detail