In the face of impending bankruptcies, Hamburg’s merchants are now losing patience. The mood as a result of the pandemic was disastrous, and there was great despair. The economy demands: A nationwide uniform opening perspective for companies.

HAmburger merchants are considered prudent and reserved, reliable and steadfast, cosmopolitan and liberal-oriented. But the pandemic is also pulling on the nerves of the Hanseatic entrepreneurs, the mood among the owners and their employees is disastrous, and there is great despair about the lack of prospects. “I think we all share the goal of containing the pandemic and protecting human life,” said Hamburg Chamber of Commerce President Norbert Aust on Friday at a virtual press conference.

“But”, he added, “we mustn’t forget that the state decided in the spring to massively intervene in the basic rights of citizens for this purpose.” He had banned entire branches of the economy, “ what amounts to a professional ban ”. And by prohibiting travel, the state intervened in the mother’s fundamental right to the free development of personality.

“Such a special sacrifice is subject to compensation”

For many citizens, especially for businesses, this is a special sacrifice for the general public. Aust: “And such a special sacrifice is subject to compensation.” Because the pandemic plunged companies into a deep crisis, and even deeper slumps are to be expected.

Slumps that Jens Stacklies also feels in his group of companies – a network of nine companies in the hospitality industry with 250 employees, a turnover of 16 million euros and a current loss of twelve million euros with an upward trend. In the past, politicians have failed to fully involve the entrepreneurs in the compensation payments, criticized Stacklies, who is also Vice President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association Hamburg (Dehoga).

“The ground completely torn from under your feet”

Bridging aid is the wrong expression because many companies “have completely torn the ground from under their feet”. He currently sees little prospect, there is pure despair among owner-managed and family businesses – so much so that a serious, well-known businessman recently said to him: “We will soon be ready to run into the town hall with a stick.” Stacklies himself, however, is “a mystery why we don’t learn to live with the pandemic”. We would have to start immediately to find out the way. Among other things, the entrepreneur owns the currently closed fish auction hall at the port.

An opening perspective for the economy

Against the background of the tense situation, the Chamber of Commerce is calling for a northern German step-by-step plan with a nationwide uniform opening perspective for the closed businesses. “The mood in the economy is changing. The economy now needs an opening perspective with comprehensible step-by-step criteria, “explained President Aust and presented a corona resolution passed by the Chamber of Commerce plenum for the next round of consultation between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country leaders on Wednesday.

This perspective must of course be designed in an epidemiologically sensible manner. “Nobody wants to commute between openings and closings.” Aust therefore expressly welcomes the discussions that have been initiated by individual federal states in the north: “If no nationwide line can be enforced, a uniform approach in northern Germany with the same incidences and levels is necessary.” The IHK Nord – the union of twelve chambers of industry and commerce – has agreed on the course and will now approach the respective state governments, the President announced.

In view of the persistent situation of direct and indirect activity bans, existence-threatening losses, uncertain future prospects and the endangerment of apprenticeships, the Chamber of Commerce criticizes in its resolution the far too slow and incomplete payment of the corona financial aid. Aust: “There is obviously a lack of planning and implementation skills here.” The goal must be: “No company that was healthy before the crisis may be driven into insolvency by Corona through no fault of its own.” The expansion of the rule for loss carry-back is finally a sensible step for quick help that could have an immediate effect.

Three out of ten companies are doing badly

A recent survey by the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce showed that three out of ten companies rate their current business situation as poor. “As expected, the answers in the hospitality industry, in the arts, entertainment, recreation and travel agencies are much worse,” said Chamber of Commerce chief executive Malte Heyne.

The corona-related restrictions are also reflected in the greatest business risks, such as low customer demand, unfavorable economic and political framework conditions and financing difficulties. Heyne: “The effects of the corona pandemic vary greatly from industry to industry.” Overall, six out of ten companies do not feel any significant negative financial effects. But: 4.3 percent of all companies surveyed are faced with the threat of bankruptcy, with service providers it is 11.6 percent and in the hospitality industry 18.2 percent, which corresponds to 1230 companies in Hamburg.