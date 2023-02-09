Senate president defends meeting to reconcile Central Bank autonomy and fight against hunger and extreme poverty

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) that he will seek a meeting between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the head of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, to reconcile the autonomy of the autarchy with the fight against hunger and extreme poverty.

“It is a step forward, an autonomy that distances political criteria from something that has a very strong technical aspect, which is the Central Bank”, said the senator to journalists.

Pacheco said that both Campos Neto and Lula have good intentions and, “when men of good intentions come together, problems are solved”.

Lula has repeatedly criticized the Central Bank’s monetary policy. On February 1st, the Central Bank maintained the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum.

On Tuesday (7.Feb), he again criticized Campos Neto, saying that the blame for the high interest rate lies with the now autonomous autarchy, and no longer with the federal government.

Lula held the head of the monetary authority accountable, asked ministers of the economic area to monitor the situation and, obliquely, said that the Senate could review Campos Neto’s permanence in office.

On this 4th (8.feb), the leaders of the Government and the PT in the Chamber, José Guimaraes (PT-CE) and Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), stated that they will sign the invitation for Campos Neto to go to the House to explain the Central Bank’s monetary policy.