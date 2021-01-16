It is not the first time that a small group of people have accumulated such extraordinary fortunes that their contemporaries can rightly say that they have never been seen before. The Zuckerbergs (Facebook and WhatsApp), Bezos (Amazon), Gates (Microsoft), Page (Google) or Musk (Tesla) that triumph in the digital world were once called Carnegie or Frick (steel), Rockefeller or Mellon (oil). ) or Vanderbilt and Crocker (railways). In all cases, it could be said, as US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argues, that such fortunes is a failure of politics and that it is politics that must remedy such concentrations of power, because in the immense Most are businesses that make their fortune taking advantage of the lack of laws that regulate them and prevent monopolistic practices.

