The Kia EV4 and especially the EV3 are guaranteed to be a hit in the Netherlands.

The EV6 is not the cheapest Kia, but the Koreans are still doing good business with this car. And then the smaller models in the EV family still have to come. Things must be strange if the Kia EV3 and EV4 are not to become a success in the Netherlands.

Kia unveiled the EV3 and EV4 in concept form last month, but now we also have ‘live’ images of both cars. These are located on the trading floor in Los Angeles, where correspondent @rubenpriest is on site.

To start with the Kia EV3: this is a compact crossover that is comparable in size to the e-Niro. That is a very popular segment and Kia is doing very well in the Netherlands. So all the ingredients for a success are there.

It won’t be because of the appearance either. With its angular shapes and robust appearance, it is a little brother of the EV9. While the EV6 was a bit polarizing, this design will probably appeal to many people.

In addition to the EV3, the EV4 also shines at the LA Auto Show. You can see this more as a little brother of the EV6. Kia calls it a sedan, but this car looks suspiciously like a crossover.

With its special proportions, the EV4 is not really everyone’s friend in terms of design, but we now know that this does not have to stand in the way of sales success. The EV4 is a bit difficult to categorize, but it is a C-segment car.

Because the Kia EV3 and EV4 are still concept cars, we cannot say anything about the specifications yet. Since the Koreans are certainly not behind in the field of EV technology, we trust that the figures are in order.

And when can we expect the Kia EV3 and EV4? In any case, the EV3 is already planned for next year. No date has yet been mentioned for the EV4, so that will probably follow a little later.

This article We will see this Kia EV3 and EV4 very often first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Kia #EV3 #EV4