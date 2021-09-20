Despite the controversies that Blizzard has been experiencing and the rumors that we have seen in recent weeks, the development of Overwatch 2 keep going. Thus, The developers will present a new gameplay for this title this week.

On September 25, the final of the Overwatch League will take place. Along with the closing of this tournament, Blizzard is planning to hold the first exhibition match of Overwatch 2 that same day, which will feature the best players in this competition.

Woo woo woo whee woo whee! Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals. 🛠️ Sombra and Bastion’s reworks

✨ Bastion’s New look

🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match pic.twitter.com/fDdohgGuNA – Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 16, 2021

As if that were not enough, that same day we will also have new information about the changes that Bastion and Sombra will have in the game. Finally, Blizzard will give us a better look at the visual design Bastion will have for the sequel. Considering that previous rumors indicated that Overwatch 2 could have been canceled, this information appears to be an official response to these reports.

With a launch planned for 2022, it is also likely that at this event we will have more information about the release date for Overwatch 2. In related topics, this is what Bastion will look like in the sequel. Similarly, McGree has changed his name.

Via: Overwatch