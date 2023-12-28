In 2022, Konami revealed a huge number of games related to Silent Hill, something that excited this community. However, we are just a few days away from the end of 2023, and in the last year we have only seen the launch of Ascension, which did not have the reception that many expected. Fortunately, It seems that this will change in 2024.

Recently, Hajime Okamoto, producer of the franchise, was interviewed by 4Gamer, where he noted that 2024 will be a year where Silent Hill fans will rejoice. This is what he said when asked about Konami's plans for the series next year:

“We will promote the 'SILENT HILL' series both in games and other areas. Firstly, this year we distributed 'SILENT HILL: Ascension', a new interactive streaming format that is not a game. You can enjoy 'SILENT HILL', which has a story similar to a television drama. And in 2024, we'll finally liven it up with games. First of all, I would like to give you a new update. Fans, wait a little longer.”

Unfortunately, Okamoto didn't share specific information, but there is one game everyone is waiting for that doesn't have a release date yet, and it could well reach our hands next year, and it is the remake of Silent Hill 2 We know that Bloober Team is working on this title, and while the studio has not shared new information since its reveal, the fact that this team already has another commitment on top would mean that development on this project is already in its final stages.

Let us remember that a leak by Amazon indicated that the remake of Silent Hill 2 It would be available during the first months of 2024, and while this information may not be true, It does give us an idea of ​​how advanced this project could be.. We can only wait and see what the next step will be for Bloober Team and Konami.

Likewise, we must not rule out the possibility that Okamoto could be referring to another project. Along with the remake of Silent Hill 2 and the support of Ascensionthe series event that we saw in 2022 also revealed the existence of Silent Hill: Townfall, which is being developed by No Code and will be published by Annapurna. Afterwards, we have Silent Hill The Short Message and Silent Hill F, the projects that will take the next step to the series.

Thus, not only is it expected that the remake of Silent Hill 2 will be available sometime next year, but let's also see more information related to some of the other projects in development, especially those that are completely new and would take the next step to the series. Along with this, the possibility of seeing something completely new is not ruled out. We can only wait. In related topics, you can learn more about the supposed release date of the remake of Silent Hill 2 here. Likewise, Bloober Team talks about this project.

Editor's Note:

It will be interesting to see what the next step will be for the series. Silent Hill has been quiet for a long time, and not everyone is happy with the way Konami has treated the franchise. In this way, the expectations for the remake of Silent Hill 2 and the other projects are quite high, and if fans are disappointed, this could very well be the end of the franchise.

Via: 4Gamer