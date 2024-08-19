Pro-Bolsonaro wing prepares demonstration in São Paulo on September 7 after Moraes’ actions were considered unconstitutional while he was head of the TSE

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) said that on September 7th he will see the indignation of the people on the streets of SP (São Paulo) “brave”. The former president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) refers to the act pro-impeachment of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Opposition to the President’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called act for the impeachment of Moraes. The demonstration is scheduled for September 7, Independence Day, in SP. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed who will participate in the demonstration.

“We will see on the streets of São Paulo the extent of the indignation of the brave people who are not intimidated even by the thugs of the Federal Gestapo in Alexandria”wrote Eduardo on his X profile (ex-Twitter) this Monday (19.Aug.2024).

The deputy also published one of the messages referring to discontent from the office of the STF minister with the attitude of Interpol (acronym in English for International Criminal Police Organization) and the United States government in the case involving Allan dos Santos, journalist, blogger and digital influencer who supports Jair Bolsonaro.

The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo had access to messages exchanged between the two judges, in November 2022, instructors of magistrate Airton Vieira, of the Supreme Court, and Marco Antônio Vargas of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). In the conversation, Vieira spoke, in audio, about the inclusion of Allan dos Santos’ name in Interpol’s Red Notice.

The demonstration was called after the S.Paulo Newspaper release on Tuesday (13.Aug) messages indicating that Moraes had used the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unofficially to support investigations under his report against Bolsonaro supporters at the STF.

Senators allied with Bolsonaro press for the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) and the impeachment of Moraes. However, the Poder360 found that the chances of the Senate president, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), accept the request are “null”.

Bolsonaro said on Thursday (15.Aug) that he believes that Moraes has a problem “guys” with him. “That’s clear. Only those who don’t want to see it don’t see it.”declared the former president in a radio interview 96 FM in Natal (RN).

MORAES CASE

A report from Sheet published on Thursday (15.Aug) also showed that military police officer Wellington Macedo, who works within the STF, on Moraes’ team, informally requested the production of reports to the TSE’s anti-disinformation sector.

The person who received the request at the Electoral Court was Eduardo Tagliaferro, who was head of the AEED (Special Advisory Office for Combating Disinformation) of that Court until 2022. He responded that he collected the confidential data with the help of a civil police officer from São Paulo. “of your utmost confidence” and whose identity should not be revealed.

The TSE has no investigative or criminal powers. This is the responsibility of the STF Security Secretariat, which receives threats and passes them on to the federal or state police. The minister’s office can also call the police directly for investigations in cases of suspected crime.

Commenting for the first time on the messages that show that he would have used the TSE unofficially, the STF minister stated that it would be “schizophrenic” if “self-officiate”.