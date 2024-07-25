Captured Romayev: The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned a march on Belgorod after the return of Volchansk

Dmitry Romayev, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who was captured by Russia and who was a prisoner before serving in the army and was released on parole, said that his command planned a march on Belgorod after the military recaptured Volchansk. According to him, the commanders promised to give them carte blanche to commit violence in the city.

We were told that we would recapture Volchansk, then go to Belgorod, to peaceful cities, in that direction. There we would be allowed to do whatever we wanted – rob, rape, steal, engage in lawlessness. Of course, this is not normal, purely humanly speaking, these are not normal things Dmitry Romaevcaptured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Romayev noted that in this way the Ukrainian Armed Forces wanted to sow chaos and nightmare among the Russian population so that they would be “feared.”

Russian military takes control of first line of high-rise buildings in Volchansk

Earlier, the commander of the special forces detachment “Akhmat”, Major General Apti Alaudinov, spoke about the situation in Volchansk, Kharkiv region.

According to his information, as of July 18, the Russian Armed Forces were carrying out assault operations in the city.

“The first line of high-rise buildings is already completely under the control of the Russian Defense Ministry units. Every day, our units are moving forward a little bit,” Alaudinov added.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko also reported that Russian troops cut off the Ukrainian army’s retreat routes near Vovchansk. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces managed to penetrate the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses southwest of the settlement.

Photo: Reuters

In turn, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, predicted that Volchansk would soon come under Russian control.

The robbery of civilians by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers was known before

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian soldiers were robbing residents of Kherson, which is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As one of the residents reported, the servicemen came to her house and began to open the doors of the entrance. “I understand that they are starting to rob our empty apartments,” she noted.

She said the soldiers told her that “the property should not go to the Russians.” The woman also said that the police did not respond to her call.

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel are robbing the population of the part of Zaporizhia Oblast under their control. As the head of the Zaporizhia public movement “We are together with Russia” Volodymyr Rogov said, residents understand the need to flee when they see Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. “Pretending to be defenders, they mercilessly rob our region,” he emphasized.

Rogov explained that due to corruption in the Ukrainian army, only a small portion of the supplies required reaches ordinary soldiers.