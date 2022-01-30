Microids will take us to the universe of the detective Hercule Poirot through a revised classic and a new adventure.

The mystery adventures where we are proposed to investigate crimes and solve enigmas around us have had a special weight in the history of video games through great graphic adventures, a proposal that continues to have a loyal audience for which Microids brings some great news. The authors of Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders and Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases they are preparing two new video games Based on the famous writer.

Of the two games Microids has confirmed that one of them will consist of a whole new adventurewhile the other will be “a revised classic“. Both will be developed by two different teams, although the company has only confirmed the young study Microids Studio Lyon. “Agatha Christie’s work is timeless and captivates all generations of research fans alike. We can’t wait to tell you more about the project that we will start working on very soon”, shared David Chomard, director of Microids Studio Lyon.

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders

The young team of Microids Studio Lyon will develop one of the gamesAlain Milly, editorial director of Microids has been shown pleased to have been able to collaborate with Agatha Christie Limited for about a decade and has confessed to feeling honored by this renewal of confidence after the last two releases of the franchise. “100 years after my great-grandmother’s first published novel, it’s wonderful that her stories and characters are still enjoyed around the world in a variety of formats, including video games,” said James Prichard, Chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited. .

Microids has not stopped expanding its catalog with new adventures from famous franchises, among which are three new games of Garfield, the veteran cat that emerged from the comic strips and who has not stopped receiving series, movies and video games for more than forty years. Remember that, if you want to know more about Agatha Christie’s games, you have the analysis of Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders available.

More about: Agatha Christie.