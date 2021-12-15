Madmind Studio promises new content for Succubus with free updates and paid DLC.

The video game saga of Madmind studio has managed to attract the attention of players with a heinous representation of hell in the titles Agony and Succubus. Violence, explicit sex, and gore action They have been the hallmark of a controversial franchise that has managed to gain a foothold in the market and where its first installment already has 800,000 players around the world.

It will collect the events that took place between Agony and SuccubusThe plot of Agony: Lords of Hell will collect the events that took place between Agony and Succubus, narrating the fate of the two main characters from the previous installments, King Nimrod and the Succubus Vydija. The departure of the rulers of hell will set off a ruthless war for the throne, leading the lords of hell to rally their armies.

King Nimrod and the Succubus Vydija will return in this installmentThis dramatic situation will lead our protagonists to fight to expand your empire and conquer enemy territories. We will develop the city and manage our army with Nimrod at the forefront, while controlling the demonic Vydijia as we fight our way to the front and lead the armies of Nimrod to victory.

The development of Agony: Lords of Hell will be supported by a new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter throughout 2022, accompanied by a demo of the game available to all players who support the game. The presentation trailer of the game will be available throughout this Thursday, December 16 during the MADNIGHT 2021: Horror Showcase. Madmind Studio has also promised new content for Succubus throughout 2022, with both free updates and paid DLC, which will accompany its premiere on consoles.

More about: Agony Lords of Hell.