Former Minister of Tourism and former President of the Republic drove past the site on Friday (5.Jul.2024)

Gilson Machadopre-candidate for mayor of Recife and former Minister of Tourism (2020-2022), published in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) on Friday (5.Jul.2024) video alongside the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) showing the moment when the two pass in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, inside a car.

“Get ready! Get ready! We’re going back here, man.”said Gilson. Bolsonaro, who is nearby, laughs.

Watch: