The Ukrainian civil and military administrations were installed yesterday again in Kherson. Police began patrolling the city again. In the afternoon, scattered groups of residents – the few resistance fighters who have remained in this city once inhabited by more than 200,000 people – were still celebrating the arrival of the kyiv Army, received on Friday with overwhelming signs of joy while the Russians settled in across the Dnieper River, so close to each other that they could look at each other in their collected and spartan seriousness.

The first mission of the policemen is a trip to the infinite sadness. The new authority of the city explained yesterday that it consists of looking for tortured corpses or with signs of summary execution. They are responsible for putting in the hands of the Prosecutor the possible war crimes committed by Russian soldiers against the civilians of this occupied enclave for eight months. The gate of hell has not yet been opened. But it is close. Ukrainians are afraid of finding improvised graves or cemeteries as has happened before in Bucha or Liman. The agents are also looking for collaborators of the invading forces. Many cell phones with compromised messages or calls are likely to be buried or at the bottom of the Dnieper.

The scenes of the entry into Kherson are those of a subjugated city from which the pressure valve has been removed. An older woman hands out a belt of machine gun ammunition to a group of soldiers. She says she took it from a Russian unit that set up a sniper post next to her home. Another old woman receives her grandson at the door of her house. He is military. One of the first to arrive. He hadn’t heard from her since the beginning of the war. The two hug at the door. They kneel. They hug again.

The video has been posted on the website of a kyiv newspaper. Exciting reunions abound, including a hasty wedding of bride and groom who were once separated by bullets, jubilant photographs both in Kherson and in Odessa and kyiv, where dozens of citizens took the historic Maidan Square in a party. The entire Ukraine celebrates the reconquest of the oblast bordering the Dnieper as if it had won the war. But not. It has barely liberated 25% of Kherson and 3% of the Zaporia region. “This is only the beginning, although rest assured that we will arrive at the very gates of Russia. And we will call with force”, exclaims a soldier surnamed Kazarya.

“Don’t write that the Russians left Kherson. It isn’t true. They left because we left them no other choice,” warns Yurii Gudymenko, a member of the national armed forces. And he proclaims that behind every meter of land gained from the invaders «there are lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Everyone’s sweat and tears. For each meter we pay a price that cannot be higher”, says Gudymenko.

A normal life



“We are trying to get the proper return to normal life,” explained yesterday Yaroslav Yanushevich, the new head of the regional administration. His first order to the civilian population has been to establish a curfew between five in the afternoon and eight in the morning. In winter it gets dark early. And both in the center and on the outskirts of the city the Russians have destroyed the electrical supply system before withdrawing. The authorities warn that it is “very dangerous” to venture into the streets and roads in the belief that they have been heavily mined by the invaders. “Our task is to ensure the safety of their lives,” Yanushevich said, before adding a second order to the population: “The possibility of leaving and entering the city will be limited until demining measures are taken.”

Unlike the disorderly evictions carried out in Liman and other reconquered enclaves, the military commanders admit that the Kremlin Army has made a remarkable tactical withdrawal in this case. The occupying forces established different lines of resistance parallel to the front and stepped back one by one until moving to the left bank of the river, as if it were the bellows of an accordion. On paper, a strategy that seems simple, but that has meant the departure of 30,000 men and 5,000 pieces of equipment, including hundreds of artillery batteries. Not a single cannon has been left behind abandoned.

The key to mining is time. According to the military command, the Russians have had “many hours” to carefully plant trails, basements and apartments with booby traps. Some 3,000 mines have been unearthed from some of the localities that they left in a hurry. According to these sources, it will take days to clear the entire city, “perhaps weeks.” And as long as the enemies don’t launch their shells across the river.

“We are very happy despite everything.” Olga speaks like this in a square in Kherson where citizens wave Ukrainian flags at journalists. She is sure that the Russians “will not return” and that we will even “push them out of Ukraine”, as President Volódimir Zelenski has said in a speech in which he has promised to wave the national flag in Crimea.

Olga lives with her family. “We have endured fear and hunger,” says an older man nearby. His refusal to be part of the more than 80,000 civilians evacuated by Moscow now seems to him a comforting decision. “We have waited many months for this moment to come.”

He trusts that soon everything will be more normal, even though Nataliya Chornenka, head of the Korabelny district, agrees with the regional authorities that the humanitarian situation is “precarious”. “There is no electricity or water, or communication connections,” she says, although she acknowledges that “everyone” who once fled to other regions “calls us now so they can return home.”

The sound of the anti-aircraft alert



A sound still reminds of the war in the midst of the euphoria of the reconquest. Air raid sirens sounded again yesterday in what appeared to be an attack similar to the one that killed seven people the day before in Mikolaiv. The Ukrainians are aware that the enemies are there, separated only by the Dnieper, a sheet of water between two and twenty-three kilometers wide that could be crossed by two bridges in Zaporizhia and Kherson. The latter has ceased to exist. Presumably blown up by Russian demolitionists.

The Russian front is easier to defend than to attack. It is very difficult to cross the Dnieper in assault boats – in fact, the Ukrainians have already tried without success – and the fighter planes are within range of the anti-aircraft defenses. Moscow has installed a fortified bridgehead. It can bombard Kherson and cause very heavy damage with artillery and drones.

Never since World War II had the Dnieper been the theater of war to which it now seems doomed. Then Russia and Hitler’s German Army clashed. One of the greatest battles ever seen by Humanity. It mobilized four million soldiers on a 1,400-kilometer front. Hundreds of thousands died in a ditch of water. The then Soviets managed to put the Nazis to flight and recapture kyiv. Today the story is different, but the dead continue to sow the shores.