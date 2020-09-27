When I was researching to write The pale rider, my book on the 1918 flu pandemic, every so often I had to metaphorically pinch myself. Had at least 50 million people in the world really disappeared, as scientists and historians told me? And where were the tributes to his memory? Where were the eulogies? The novels and plays that speak of his time in this land? Why, instead of shouting their names from the rooftops, did almost all of the survivors keep their loss silent, as if unwilling or unable to find the words to pass it on to posterity?

Special: One million dead In less than nine months, the covid-19 pandemic has reached a symbolic death toll in the world that will continue to grow as long as science does not find an effective vaccine

Now that we are on the verge of reaching the macabre milestone of one million confirmed Covid-19 deaths across the planet, the question arises of how this pandemic will be remembered in the future, if at all. As unthinkable as it may seem now, the lesson that history teaches us is that it will fall into oblivion, and very soon. Few of those alive today remember two previous pandemics – the so-called Hong Kong flu the 1968, which killed roughly a million people, and the 1957 Asian flu, which caused between double and quadruple deaths — or, if they do, keep their memories to themselves. And these are two pandemics that are still, to use a picturesque expression, “in recent memory.”

Will this pandemic be different? The German memory expert Astrid erll He recently suggested that possibility by highlighting that Covid-19 has an important trait that the 1918 flu lacked: a file that is consciously being created as the disease continues to shape our present. In this hyper-connected world, it is possible, if desired, to examine data on infections and deaths across the planet almost instantly. The constant barrage of digital news and comments on social media keeps the disease at the forefront of our consciousness and gives us a sense of what Erll calls the “planetary character” of our state. “It is the first pandemic that we are seeing through the Internet,” he writes, “a true test for the construction of world memory in the new media environment.”

Thanks to this archive under construction, to which are added the diaries of the pandemic that has become fashionable to write, covid-19 may end up being the experience that defines this generation. Memory researchers speak of a phenomenon called “reminiscence lump”, which is that people are more marked by events that occur in adolescence or early adulthood. In a 2016 survey, the Pew Research Center in Washington found that for Generation Americans baby boomThe defining moments in their lives were the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the Vietnam War, while, for those born after 1965, it was the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and the election of President Barack Obama. For those born after 1980, this pandemic may overshadow those events.

However, some historical events are more memorable than others. At this point it is difficult to know for how long and how intensely today’s young adults will remember COVID-19. Also, what exactly will they remember? The construction of collective memory and the writing of history are always based on a tug of war. Hence the disputes between President Donald Trump and the Chinese government over whether to qualify SARS-Cov-2 – the virus that causes covid-19 – as a “Chinese” or “American” virus. To observers that fight may seem absurd and petty, as well as a manipulation of available scientific knowledge. But politicians know that the label may be the only thing that future generations will remember about the pandemic and that it will therefore influence future political deals. The most obvious historical precedent is the so-called Spanish flu, the 1918 pandemic, just because Spain, which was neutral in the war and had no press censorship, was the first European country to report cases.

In the short and medium term, you don’t just have to agree on a name. Will young people remember the clean water in the canals of Venice, the blue skies over Beijing, and the debates over the fact that our way of using the land – industrial agriculture, the destruction of forests – has accelerated the emergence of new pathogens? ? Will your ideas about the pandemic be mixed with your ideas about climate change to foster a new international solidarity on these issues? Or will they become obsessed with the deprivations of confinement that past totalitarian regimes, slavery and racism have evoked for so many?

The pandemic inevitably means different things to different people, and the way in which those meanings are acquired reveals the strange, non-linear dynamics of historical consciousness. Without strong memories of past pandemics, we have a hard time imagining future memories. But when a new pandemic breaks out, it revives our interest in those of the past and makes them take on a new meaning. The barriers between different epochs are removed for a time and, as Erll says, processes that occurred long before the Anthropocene – the agrarian revolution, 12,000 years ago, and the industrial revolution, 250 years ago – return to haunt us in our world. present increasingly accelerated.

At the very least, then, that imminent milestone of one million deaths from covid-19 offers us the opportunity to reflect on our place on this planet and our relationship with humanity past and future, before time and memory pass again. to something else and this transcendental experience is reduced to a mere name surely misleading.

Laura spinney (Yorkshire, UK, 1971) is a writer and journalist, author of The pale rider. 1918: The epidemic that changed the world (Review)

Translation by María Luisa Rodríguez Tapia.

