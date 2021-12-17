On Friday, December 17, the international experimental tournament “Heavenly Grace” ended in Moscow. After its completion, the Olympic champion and initiator of the tournament answered questions about the development of rhythmic gymnastics. “Heavenly Grace” was held on the basis of the rules of 2001-2005 and 2022-2024. The winner was the Russian woman Lala Kramarenko, who overtook her closest rival Anna Kamenshchikova from Belarus by more than 14 points. After the end of the competition and the gala concert, the initiator of the tournament, Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva, summed up the results of the tournament and spoke about the further development of rhythmic gymnastics.

– Did you succeed in this tournament?

– I can’t say that this tournament was held according to my rules, they have already operated in the past. It was called the golden age of rhythmic gymnastics. At the “Celestial Grace” tournament, we connected the past with the present. But there is still a lot of work ahead. We really propose to reconsider the cost of elements, to increase the cost of complex elements. We saw in this tournament both the pros and cons of the rules. We will wait for recommendations from the judges who worked at our tournament to offer their vision to the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation for the development of the rules.

– Did Lala Kramarenko manage to show everything that was conceived?

– Lala Kramarenko is great, everything turned out great for her. We can say that these rules seem to have been created for her. The whole world should reach for the ideal. Lala has done something incredible because she is a unique gymnast. I congratulate her on her victory.

– What kind of feedback was there from the judges?

– On the eve of the judges, we were told that there is not enough “difficulty of the body”, that now only the apparatus is working and it would be good to find a balance. We will discuss and think about how to make our sport as spectacular as before.

– Is it possible to really change the rules in the next Olympic cycle?

– I would like to believe that after the next Olympic cycle, the rules of gymnastics will more appreciate the “difficulty of the body.” The new head of the FIG technical committee, Noha Abu Shabana, wrote us a letter. We invited her to our tournament, but she could not come, unfortunately. But she asked us to send her a letter with ideas on how we see the development of rhythmic gymnastics. Therefore, we will definitely meet with her after the tournament, communicate, give our recommendations.

– What are your emotions after the tournament?

– I was so worried when I spoke the closing speech. And in general I was worried that something might not work out. Because we have proposed rules that are really difficult for modern gymnastics. And some countries even said: “Alina, I’m sorry, we really want to come to the tournament, but we are afraid not to cope and look somehow ridiculous. We will definitely come to you next year. ” In general, I doubted and worried, but everything worked out. Thanks to everyone who was involved in our sports holiday. Everything went at a high level.