SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach does not initially expect the corona situation to improve. “We will now have the worst three months of the entire pandemic with high numbers of infections and deaths ahead of us,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday).

From April, however, a light can be seen at the end of the tunnel due to a combination of better weather and more available vaccine. When a largely normal life is possible again, according to Lauterbach, depends on the approval of the vaccine from Oxford University and the British-Swedish company Astrazeneca.

The SPD politician sees clear deficits in the previous vaccination strategy. It is very regrettable that Europe has bought so little of the American vaccine from Moderna. “It was clear very early on that the Moderna vaccine had a very strong effect and could be used in general practices,” said Lauterbach.

Because so little of it had been ordered, the Moderna vaccine will probably not play a role even if it is approved soon. In addition, one could already be further if Germany itself or the EU had ordered more doses of the already approved vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech from the outset, according to Lauterbach. (dpa)