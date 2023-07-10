Estadão Contenti

07/10/2023 – 12:04

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that the government will not wait for the completion of the processing of the tax reform on consumption taxes to send the second phase of the change. He said, in an interview with the podcast The subjectthat the new tax phase needs to go to Congress at the same time as the Budget project.

Haddad confirmed that he will meet with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), this Tuesday, 11th, in the morning, to discuss the tax reform, as already shown by the Estadão/Broadcast.

“In the same way that the fiscal framework and the PEC went hand in hand, the Budget will have to go hand in hand with the second phase. In order to guarantee the goals of the fiscal milestone, I need Congress to consider this second stage together with the budget piece, which will have as its assumption the approval of these measures by Congress. Otherwise, there will be restriction on the budget piece, ”he said.

The minister argued that Congress needs to see a balanced budget from the point of view of revenue and expenditure. “We need to create a healthy environment in Brazil to attract investment,” he said.

Haddad argued that just as Congress will do its part, the Central Bank will also need to harmonize monetary and fiscal policy. “I depend on the activity to collect”, he said, indicating that he expected to reduce interest rates from August onwards.

The minister also reiterated a point about the collection bias of the measures. "We have no objective of creating a tax," he said, adding that it is the growth of the economy that will increase revenue.
























