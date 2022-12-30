A new year also means saying goodbye. We will not see these affordable cars again in 2023.

It’s the end of the year. Every year we look back at the cars that are going out of production or have been taken off the market in the Netherlands and will not return in 2023.

Every year this list gets longer and longer. That in itself is understandable. Manufacturers scrap old model lines and new ones take their place. Sedans are becoming crossovers, whether electric or not. This includes a new model line.

These affordable cars will not return in 2023

That means we have to say goodbye to a lot of cars. For today we have the affordable cars that will not return in 2023, tomorrow the expensive ones!

Audi A4 Allroad quattro

Yes, it was still there. Where you used to see an A6 Allroad in the past, we must admit that we almost never encountered the Audi A4 Allroad. Reason for Audi to take the model out of circulation. At least for the Netherlands. The model has recently had a minimal update for the home market.

BMW i3

The build quality of a 7 Series, the space of a 5 Series and the price of a 3 Series. The BMW i3 is a top car on paper. It was one of the first good electric cars. The electric aspect was not yet very great (range and charging times could be better), but it was refreshing to see that BMW focused more on low weight and smart layout of space than placing extremely large batteries under an SUV.

That’s what is happening today. The BMW i3 is simply ahead of its time. An Audi A2 from Munich. A smart thought-out car with a premium badge does not score. It has to look a bit SUV-esque, probably. The BMW iX1 is now more or less the successor.

Ford Mondeo

The D segment without a premium badge is almost non-existent. Only Mazda is participating with a (heavily outdated) Mazda 6, the rest have stopped. Some even this year, like Ford. The Ford Mondeo is one of the best cars ever built when you have to take all aspects into account, including costs.

For a reasonable amount (a Mondeo cost 35 grand) you had a neatly equipped and well-steering mid-sized car. For five grand more you had a Vignale version with all the trimmings. Now Ford sells quite a lot of Kugas, so their customers have switched to another model. But still, these were very good cars.

Hyundai i30 Fastback

Some models are less popular than others. A liftback based on a C-segment hatchback isn’t exactly a hot market anyway. Nevertheless, the Hyundai i30 Fastback looked neat with the low sloping sporty rear.

Especially if N-Line has a nice appearance. And yes, there was an N version in the Netherlands for a while, only for the facelift (other markets will get the facelift version.

Hyundai Ionic

Do you remember the introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq? Yep, that wasn’t even that long ago. The Ioniq was quite a smart concept. The design was ‘borrowed’ from the Toyota Prius and so was the idea of ​​the car. However, you could get the Ioniq with three powertrain concepts. Like the Prius, there was a regular hybrid.

Then there was also a PHEV (a flavor that we later also saw with the Toyota Prius). However, you could also get the Ioniq as an electric car! That was unprecedented. Well, for brands that were not called Hyundai and Kia. You could get the Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona with the same technology and the consumer thought that it had more face. If you wanted to get the most out of the concept, you had to choose the Ioniq, which was more efficient because of its appearance. The Ioniq also laid the foundation for Hyundai’s later electric models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

Minis with a manual transmission

A Mini just comes with a manual gearbox. The New Mini became available relatively quickly with an automatic transmission and if we are very honest: that was quite a good thing in itself. Also in the later versions. You can get the current Mini with an Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission that is faster and more economical than the manual gearbox, so the decision makes sense.

Especially since ‘all people’ want a vending machine. But the manual gearbox is much nicer for these types of cars. Minis are already getting bigger, heavier and more comfortable. The machine fits in with that, but it is getting further and further away from the Mini concept.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Once the favorite car of every Dutch lease driver. We already knew the Mitsubishi Outlander for two generations. Despite the fact that the second generation was built in our country, we hardly looked at it. Yes, some caravan drivers who wanted a reliable car. In 2013, that changed with the Outlander PHEV. It is basically a brilliant car. It is an electric car with a range extender without a transmission. The engine does not drive the wheels, but the electric motor. That is much more efficient, namely.

Because of the low addition and MRB (in the beginning even nothing) everyone had to have such a Mitsubishi. The effect of the powertrain was ridiculously bad, despite all the handicaps you could barely drive 15 kilometers electrically. The Outlander was considerably modified during the period that it was delivered, but then it was not the fiscal stunner it was and the public completely ignored the car. Last year, the importer quietly removed the model from the range. In other markets there is a new Outlander. We are curious whether it will come to the Netherlands.

Opel Insignia

No, the Opel Insignia is also gone! We secretly had a soft spot for that. Of course, the car was faced with a very difficult task: to survive in a dying segment. Opel did his utmost. The Insignia used to be available with great engines, favorably priced and looked very nice. You could even consult Opel Exclusive for special colors and leathers.

And if that wasn’t cool, you could even turn to Bitter to make your Insignia even more exclusive. The Insginia Cross Tourer is a cult hit in the US as Buick Regal TourX. We thought the model was still available, but a look at the Opel site tells us that the model has been quietly scrapped.

Suzuki Jimny stays anyway!

It’s already over . At the time, these were the first trips of then brand new editor-in-chief @michalras, with the Suzuki Jimny. Everyone was unanimous: what a great car! No, not sporty, comfortable or cheap, but the Jimny does exactly what you want from a small off-road vehicle. In fact, the Jimny can actually do what your SUV pretends to do.

The combination of a ladder chassis, atmospheric engine, manual gearbox and square styling is unfortunately not economical to get on paper. Monstrosities such as the Lamborghini Urus or BMW XM can be approved, the Suzuki Jimny cannot. Therefore, this car will not return in 2023 .

Update: ho wait stop! Suzuki NL also reads Autoblog, of course, and we just received the message that the Jimny Professional will remain in the range. The version with a rear seat will not return, but for people who can manage with 2 seats, there will be another Jimny in 2023. If you can find one of course…. Good news on Friday night!

Toyota Aygo

This is the most concerning omission for next year. You can thank the dignitaries at the EU for the fact that this car cannot survive. Where in Japan they are so clear-headed to encourage small economical cars, in Europe they have a cumbersome method that you can get around with extremely expensive and thirsty cars, as long as you can complete the test cycle electrically.

The exaggerated safety requirements also mean that it is not attractive for manufacturers to build an A-segment car for Europe. This is going to be an issue, because in 10 years there will be no more interesting A-segment occasions. A few copies of the Mercedes-Benz GLS or the Land Rover Range Rover.

Toyota Corolla Sedan

The most boring car ever built, but also arguably the best. Everywhere in the world you come across this Toyota in droves. The Toyota Corolla Sedan is very popular worldwide. Remember that hatchbacks and station wagons are mainly popular in Europe. Until recently, the current generation was available as a five-door hatchback, station wagon (Touring Sports) or sedan.

With the model update, that variant has been discontinued. We don’t know which car to recommend to your sober neighbor who is just looking for a reliable and functional C-segment sedan. Oh wait, again Mazda has this piece of the market at gunpoint with the Mazda 3 sedan.

Volkswagen eUp

Just like with the Toyota Aygo, it is a shame that this car is coming to an end. The electric triplets were great little cars. Of course, you don’t bark from Arnhem to Basel in 5 hours with a Volkswagen e-Up. But they are perfect cars for the Randstad. Here, too, there is simply too little prospect for the future.

With all the requirements that such a car must meet, the price rises and it is better to look for a segment higher (or two). The regular Volkswagen Up is the only one left in the range, but there is a very limited choice in terms of engine and version. The GTI is still here! Although unfortunately it is priceless.

Read more? These cars will be good investments!

This article We will not see these affordable cars again in 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#affordable #cars