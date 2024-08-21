The decision about the fate of Alain Delon’s dog is causing controversy: here’s what his children think.

A rather strong exclamation linked to the last will of Alain Delon. The famous actor had arranged for his Belgian Shepherd, Loubo, to be buried with him. For this very reason, the man asked for the dog to be put down if it was still alive at the time of his death.

Loubo and Alain

Here’s what his children decided to do.

Alain Delon asks for his dog to be put down if it outlives him

During his life the famous actor Alain Delon he made people talk about himself and especially about the great Love that he had towards his dogs. He had many in his life and his last companion was a Belgian Shepherd Malinois by name Loubo.

Alain Delon

The director he was really very attached to his dog and that’s why he had made important decisions regarding his future in case of death. The actor in fact asked his veterinarian to suppress it where the actor had died before him, so that they could leave this world together.

Obviously the animal rights activists They promptly intervened on the issue, as it is not right to end the life of a healthy dog ​​just for a whim. Euthanasia should only be considered if the animal is suffering and after making sure that no treatment could cause it to recover.

The children’s decision

This issue had already been discussed in 2018, when the actor had given a much-discussed interview to Paris Match. I will ask the vet to let us go together, I will not leave him alone. If he dies before me, which I hope, I will not take any more. If I die before him I will ask the vet to let us go at the same time. He will give him a lethal injection so that he will go in my arms. I prefer that than knowing that he will die on my grave in so much pain.

Loubo

Many dogs suffer irremediably from the loss of their owners, but this is not a just reason to end their life. Fortunately, the children of the actor consulted and ultimately decided not to respect this will, as it was terribly unjust towards the life of an innocent creature.