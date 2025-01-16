“We will not leave our land, we will not go anywhere”

In the town of Nahhalinwest of Nativity scenethe smiles of the boys and girls lit up the atmosphere as they played and swam at the Abdul Rahman Fannoun complex. Now those moments of joy have turned into painful memories. “I used to love swimming in the pool and playing, but now there is no place to do it. Everything has become ruins,” explains Naeem Hisham, one of the children who used to enjoy the facilities. Another boy, Abdul Rahman Muhammad, adds: “I used to come swimming with my father, but now there is nothing. The occupation destroyed everything.”

The complex, which included two floors, a swimming pool, a cafe, a restaurant and a water play area, was a haven for children and their families. But after raids by Israeli forces at the end of 2024those memories have been reduced to rubble.

The owner, Abdul Rahman Fannoun, began building his project in 2022 with the hope of turning it into a tourist destination in the heart of the West Bank. At first, everything seemed to be going well. However, that same year, he received a demolition notice by Israeli forces, leaving him stunned after having completed the construction of the complex. “When I received the demolition notice in 2022, I had already finished building everything,” says Abdul Rahman, looking out over the once-joyful land.

“Everything here has turned into ruins, Even the bathrooms were destroyed,” he adds. He estimates his losses at around 840,000 Israeli shekels and feels deep sadness at the destruction of a place that used to be full of visitors from various Palestinian areas. “I was not notified in advance about the demolition. If I had known, I could have reduced the losses,” he laments.

Mahmoud Funoon, one of the workers at the complex, describes the moments of the demolition: “All our effort and hard work disappeared in minutes. The project, which took us more than two years to build and cost around two million Israeli shekels, was destroyed without warning.” Mahmoud confirms that the complex employed 35 Palestinian workers, who have now lost their jobs.

Demolition and confiscation: a reality that devastates the Palestinian land

This story goes beyond the demolition in Nahhalin, as many Palestinian properties in the West Bank, the vast majority homes, have been destroyed under the demolition and eviction policies of Israeli forces.

According to OCHA, 1,768 Palestinian-owned structures demolished in 2024 and 4,256 people were displaced from their homes throughout the West Bank. It is about the year with the highest number of demolitions registered.

Furthermore, measures by Israeli forces continue to intensify, with the installation of 76 new checkpoints in the West Bankraising the total to 955. Authorities continue to impose severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinians, making it extremely difficult to travel between different areas of the West Bank.

The origin Jamal Talab al-‘Amleh, director of the Palestine Territorial Research Center, points out that the Israeli authorities justify these demolitions under the so-called “security” context, which has increased demolition operations in “B” areaswhich were previously under Palestinian control. This reflects an increase in the occupation’s pressure policy against the Palestinians.

The demolition of Palestinian infrastructure It is a regular practice by Israeli authorities who maintain that Palestinian buildings are illegal. However, for Palestinians, it is virtually impossible to obtain a building permit from the Israeli authorities.

The Oslo Accordssigned between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, divide the West Bank into three main areas. Area A It is under full Palestinian control and represents approximately 18% of the total West Bank. The Area B is under Palestinian administrative control, but security control remains in Israeli hands, covering 22% of the area. Area C It is under complete Israeli military and civilian control, representing 60% of the entire West Bank.

These divisions create a complex reality, where thePalestinians in Areas B and C face constant threats of displacement, demolition and confiscation, while in Area A, although it remains under Palestinian control, the occupation continues to impose restrictions on movement in all areas. With the increased demolitions in Area B In recent years, the situation has become even more difficult, especially after the Israeli decision of July 2023, allowing demolitions in Area B.

Despite Israeli attempts to destroy the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank, hope remains. “We will not leave our land, we will not go anywhere,” says Mahmoud Funoon. Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman Funoon expresses his feeling of hope that life will return to his compound and to the Palestinian community in general.