Mahmoud Abbas spoke in Egypt this Saturday and condemned attacks on civilians; Israeli leader did not attend the event

The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, said this Saturday (21.Oct.2023) that the Palestinians “they will not be expelled” of their lands. “We’re not leaving, we’re not leaving”. Abbas made the statement in a speech at the Egyptian Peace Summit, which discussed the situation of the conflict between Israel and Hammas. The leader he said he rejected the murder of civilians on both sides and said he valued the release of detainees, hostages and prisoners. He further stated that the lack of justice and legitimate rights for the Palestinian people is what fuels constant violence in the region. According to him, peace will only be achieved when “end the Israeli occupation” in Palestinian territory. Brazil and other countries from the Middle East, Europe, the African Union and the UN participated in the summit. Israel, the United States and Iran, 3 of the main actors in the theater of war, were not present.