The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) published this Friday (5.Aug.2022) a video in which it criticizes the president’s stance Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of the video, it is said that “Bolsonaro mocked the pandemic that killed 670,000 Brazilians”. “400,000 lives could have been saved. We will not forget”, says the play.

The video was published on National Health Day. In the production, sentences in which Bolsonaro minimizes the impact of the pandemic are inserted while a respirator works in the background.

For example, when the president said that covid-19 was nothing but “a little flu or a cold”or when he said he would not be responsible “if you turn into an alligator” for having been vaccinated against the disease.

Watch (41s):