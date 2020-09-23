Despite health authorities warning that there is a “clear deterioration” of the epidemiological situation in France, the president, Emmanuel Macron, rules out a new generalized confinement of nursing homes or of the population, as occurred during the first wave of coronavirus. Rather, it is committed to tightening measures at the local level when necessary.

“We do not wish, collectively, to isolate our elderly again,” said the Chief Executive on Tuesday during a visit to a nursing home for the elderly in Bracieux (center of the country). “We will not defeat the virus by isolating our fellow citizens,” he added, aware of how hard it was psychologically for the elderly and their families the lack of visits during confinement.

Macron believes that we must find a way that, while respecting sanitary measures, the elderly «can continue to see their family, those they love and continue to have – with restrictions when the virus circulates a lot – a minimum of activity, interactions, because that is also life ».

The president’s statements -especially in a scenario such as visiting a nursing home- seem to underpin the double direction of the Elysee philosophy: get used to living with the virus without forgetting the need to “protect the most fragile.” And they reinforce the president’s own position, contrary to dictating isolations, much less national confinement, despite the insistence of his scientific council to adopt tougher measures to prevent the circulation of the virus.

The Government seems rather interested in finding a solomonic solution of precarious balance: dealing with the outbreaks but without radically limiting the freedoms of the population, especially their mobility. Nor is it generalizing the restrictions. To date, the mask is mandatory in Paris, but not in other cities, and the current health emergency status – which will possibly be extended until March – leaves decision-making in the hands of the regions. Yesterday, it was the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture that tightened the rules, with a greater limitation of hours in the hospitality industry and a reduction in the number of people authorized to meet. Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse are other areas where more severe restrictions already apply.

A pessimistic background



This Wednesday a new Defense Council will take place dedicated to the fight against the virus. It is expected that the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, will announce the possible measures that the Executive may decide at that meeting. The bottom line is pessimistic. Germany yesterday expressed its concern about the increase in infections in its border neighbor. And Santé Publique France, the Gallic public health agency, warned in its latest report that all the monitoring indicators of the epidemic are rising: both in outpatient clinics (+ 74% between weeks 36 and 37) and in hospitals. Visits to the emergency room for suspected cases have increased 50% compared to the previous week; new hospitalizations, 45%; and admissions to ICUs, 48%.

The number of positive cases is also growing: since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 458,061 confirmed cases, of which 5,298 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours. The rate of positivity of the virus is also on the rise and is 5.9% in the country as a whole. Deaths exceed 33,000.

Of the 1,077 sources of contagion identified so far, 178 are located in nursing homes. Nationally, new hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to be moderate compared to March and April. But health authorities warn that if the trend continues like this, there could be more income and deaths in the coming weeks.