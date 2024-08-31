Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 18:17

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, ruled out any changes to the fiscal framework rules or the country’s primary result target on Saturday, the 31st. She recalled that there are legal instruments, such as resource freezes, to enable adjustments throughout the year and allow the target to be met.

“We are not going to change the framework, much less change next year’s target,” said the minister, who participated in a panel held at Expert Week in São Paulo this Saturday. “Lula authorized a cut of R$25.9 billion next year to meet the zero target,” she added, regarding the spending review.

Tebet also reinforced that the budget piece sent to Congress yesterday will be fully implemented and argued that the tax reform on consumption needs to be neutral from a fiscal point of view.