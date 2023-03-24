Former governor of São Paulo and former judge Sergio Moro appear on the target list of the São Paulo faction

the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) said on Thursday (23.Mar.2023) that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “will not bow to criminal threats”.

The former governor of São Paulo referred to an alleged plan by the PCC (First Command of the Capital) –a criminal faction that originated in the capital of São Paulo– to attack authorities and public servants. Alckmin and the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) were on the target list.

On Wednesday (March 22), the PF (Federal Police) carried out Operation Sequaz to dismantle the group. “While I was Governor of the State of São Paulo, other investigations had already revealed threats of this type directed at me and my Secretaries of State”, said the Minister of Industry and Commerce in videos published on twitter.

“The reasons for this are very clear: over the years we have worked tirelessly, including in partnership with the governments of the president Lula (PT) to improve the security of São Paulo“, he said. Working towards safetytroubles organized crime”, added Alckmin.

Watch:

1/2: About Operation Sequaz, the government @LulaOficial will not bow to criminal threats. The Brazilian State will not accept threats to public order. pic.twitter.com/ZThU8kCXMX — Geraldo Alckmin 🇺🇸 (@geraldoalckmin) March 24, 2023

