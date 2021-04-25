The self-summoned producers issued a strong statement criticizing the Government, claiming that “they have made the countryside as an enemy” and also the Liaison Table, since they declared that “it shows the usual ineffectiveness and uselessness.”

According to the text, “at this point with almost a year and a half of”misrule of the Fernández / Fernández administration it is more than clear that far from being the engines of growth and development of our country they have clearly made us their enemies “.

In this sense, they argued that there is no end to the cataract of measures against the agricultural sector, last week the livestock sector, and this week, some officials speak of increasing export duties. “It makes no sense, on our part, to try to explain with numbers and examples that this is not the way. The problem is ideological. Dialogue with fans is very difficult, but much more, is that they understand the problems of the sector of which they themselves are the cause, “they added.

Also in the communiqué they criticized the Liaison Table. “The liaison commission of agricultural entities flaunts the ineffectiveness and uselessness of always, except for honorable exceptions. Well, its members seem to defend many times the measures of this kleptomaniac government, and they are far from defending agricultural producers. This government created its own liaison table, in which various entities of the sector sat down and practically signed the transfer of the sector that they claim to represent others. These representatives, without walking euphemisms with sthey call them traitors“, they warned.

For self-convened producers, faced with such a large number of measures, disqualifications and media persecution, the sector is completely cornered, and with no way out. “No dialogue possible when the interlocutor is devious and a liar. They are forcing us to organize and respond with an equivalent magnitude. When a producer disappears it means one less EAP (agricultural exploitation) for the government. For an entity, it surely represents the termination of an associate, “they said.

“Whereas, for us, the producers leave: a brother, a cousin, an uncle, a neighbor or a lifelong friend. In such a way we say enough, we will not be the ones who end up kneeling“

“He who warns does not betray …”, closed the strong statement of the self-convened producers.