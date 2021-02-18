On Thursday, Australians were unable to read or share content from any news sites on Facebook. The social media giant thus responded to a bill that would force tech giants to pay for the information content on their platforms. As rejection increases, initiatives emerge to remove the app.

‘#BorraFacebook’: Outraged, Australians are leaving the social media giant in protest at the ban on news on their platform in the country. Users thus use the hashtags #DeleteFacebook and #BoycottZuckerberg to express annoyance and push for the deletion of their personal accounts.

Facebook did indeed surprise Australia when it blocked all media content from its platform. Not only that, it also blocked several government pages on health and emergencies.

The measure by the US company shocks Australia and causes chills in the international newspaper industry because, in addition, the authorities said that the measure occurred without prior notice.

The decision is perhaps the most restrictive measure Facebook has taken against content publishers. However, the fight between big tech companies and Australia has been brewing for some time.

A law would force tech platforms to pay news publishers

In effect, this coup comes after the Scott Morrison government drafted a law to require Facebook and Google to reach commercial agreements to pay the media, whose links and content are shared on platforms that in turn they funnel traffic to the media.

Non-Australian people are also unable to read or access any Australian news posts on the platform. © Lukas Coch / Reuters

And this Thursday’s lockdown only fulfills the threat Facebook made during a hearing in the Australian Senate last month to delete content in the country if the bill became law.

“Contrary to what some say, Facebook does not steal news content. Publishers choose to share their stories on Facebook,” wrote Campbell Brown, Facebook’s vice president of global news partnerships, in a blog post. “I hope that in the future we can include news for the people of Australia again,” Brown added.

Australia Strikes Back

In reaction, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday that his government will not be intimidated. “Facebook’s actions to end the friendship with Australia, cutting off essential health information services and emergency services, were as arrogant as they were disappointing,” he said.

“I am in regular contact with the leaders of other nations on these issues. We will not be intimidated,” he added.

Morrison also urged Facebook to work constructively with the government, “as Google has recently shown that it can do so in good faith.”

Indeed, Google, which had also threatened to shut down its Australian search engine if the regulations became law, is now taking a different approach. Thus, in recent days, it has signed payment agreements with major Australian media.

In the same way, other editors lined up to express their surprise at the measures of the social network. “Facebook’s commitment to freedom of expression has been demonstrated,” said a spokesperson for ‘MailOnline’, one of the world’s most popular news websites.

The Guardian Media Group, the British media company that owns the newspaper ‘The Guardian’ also shared its concern about the move. “We believe that public interest journalism must be as widely available as possible to have a well-functioning democracy.”

An attempt to “intimidate” democracies

The president of the Australian Media Association, Henry Faure Walker, said for his part that the Facebook ban during a pandemic was “a classic example of a monopoly power trying to protect its dominant position with little regard for citizens. and customers it is supposed to serve. “

“They may be changing the world, but that doesn’t mean they are running it,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison added in a post on his own Facebook page, which did not appear to have been affected by the restrictions.

If at the first opportunity they decide to turn off people’s news streams, what is the point of cooperation?

Finally, a senior British lawmaker, Julian Knight, called Facebook’s move a “staggeringly irresponsible attempt to intimidate a democracy”: “This bully action they have taken in Australia will ignite the desire to go further among lawmakers around the world. If at the first opportunity they decide to turn off people’s news flows, what is the point of cooperation? “

Regardless of how big media companies handle the situation in Australia, the duel between governments around the world and these companies has grown more vehement as authorities in the United States, Europe and other countries study new laws to limit them.

With Reuters