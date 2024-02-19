The Israeli government stated this Monday (19) that it will not back down after declaring President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “persona non grata” for equating the offensive on the Gaza Strip with the Holocaust, after Brazil called its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations and summoned the Israeli ambassador to Brasília.

“We will not be intimidated until Brazilian President Lula apologizes and withdraws his anti-Semitic incitement against the Jewish people and Israel,” declared Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Katz noted that, until an apology occurs, the PT member “will be an unwanted person in the State of Israel.”

With these statements, the head of Israeli diplomacy reacted to the news that the Brazilian government recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations, at the same time that it summoned the Israeli ambassador to Brasília, Daniel Zonshine, in a growing diplomatic crisis between the two countries , as Israel's military offensive against the terrorist group Hamas continues in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, summoned the Israeli ambassador to appear this Monday at the Itamaraty Palace, in Rio de Janeiro, where he will participate in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Wednesday (21) and Thursday Friday (22).

Likewise, he recalled the Brazilian ambassador in Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer, who will return to the country this Tuesday (20), after being summoned by the Israeli government this Monday to inform him about the harsh response of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Lula's comments.

The Israeli government declared Lula “persona non grata” for comparing the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip to Adolf Hitler's crimes against the Jewish people.

The controversy was triggered the day before, when, in statements to the press during a trip to Ethiopia, Lula compared the Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian enclave to the Holocaust.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip and with the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it did: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”, declared Lula.