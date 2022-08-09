Senators Paloma Valencia, María Fernanda Cabal and Paola Holguín, during a speech opposing the Petro Government, on August 8, 2022. AFP / DEMOCRATIC CENTER

María Fernanda Cabal, Paola Holguín and Paloma Valencia, the three most notable senators of the Colombian right, have spoken on behalf of the opposition to the Government of Gustavo Petro. One day after the inauguration of the new president, the Democratic Center, the party of former President Álvaro Uribe, defended the Armed Forces and once again rejected the report of the Truth Commission, about which President Gustavo Petro has assured that his government would comply to the letter.

Uribismo has made it clear what the tone of the opposition will be, in which, they have said, they feel as their own the more than 10 million Colombians who did not vote for Petro. In the intervention, which was broadcast on social networks from the headquarters of the Democratic Center, in Bogotá, the Uribismo spokespersons recognized that, although they are a minority in Congress, they will not hold back any criticism against the Petro Executive. “The new government is mistaken if it thinks that it can negotiate with crime, because at 153 dollars a gram of cocaine on the streets of the United States, two new heads will be born by the fostering of a capo, because the mafias are like the mythological hydra , which grew two heads for each one that was cut off”, questioned María Fernanda Cabal, who also opposed the new government’s proposal for “total peace”. “As the opposition, we will reject adventures of social forgiveness and shelter for criminals and corrupt people, which is disrespectful to the millions of Colombians who abide by the law without conditions.”

His speech was followed by Paola Holguín’s. In a less passionate tone, he defended the Armed Forces, which, like the Cabal, they see threatened by the arrival of the new government. “They cannot be equated with criminal structures nor can their capacity be undermined,” said Holguín, who also questioned any possibility of dialogue with an armed group. “Colombia has to put an end to the revolving door of demobilization and disarmament processes, where it is the State that submits and gives in to criminals, who do not pay for their misdeeds, re-victimize citizens and end up committing crimes again.” “We reiterate to Colombians that we know that today there are two diametrically opposed visions of the country, which require a democratic, intelligent opposition, without ideological radicalism,” said the senator, who called for unity around the defense of democracy.

Paloma Valencia opened and closed the intervention of the opposition. At first, she read a statement that former President Álvaro Uribe had published that morning and his speech was the last of the three senators. “We do not want to be an opposition, like the one we suffered, betting on the failure of the government to become viable. We want to be serious, purposeful, respectful of people, but firm and frank with the arguments. We have built and will continue to contribute. The Democratic Center is constituted as the democratic opposition. We are very few in Congress, but we know that millions of Colombians expect capacity and effectiveness from us. And that is our commitment.”

Valencia spoke of poverty as a common concern with the new Government. “Colombia’s first and most urgent effort has to be to overcome poverty. It is not acceptable in a middle income country to have extreme poverty. The concern for poverty unites us, it hurts us. Society must be cohesive; no one can be forgotten. For this reason, subsidies that prevent any Colombian from going hungry are essential. But, subsidies that are not accompanied by economic policies are a deception”, said the senator, who also referred to Petro’s plans in the energy mining sector. “If Colombia does not produce oil, it will simply import derivatives from another country, to keep our economy running, we will continue to use vehicles, machinery. Our emissions will be the same. Ending exploration and exploitation only ends our energy security. Decarbonizing our economy is an excellent purpose. However, moving to a more complex economy is achieved by developing the other sectors with such success that they make oil unnecessary or insignificant, not prohibiting it”.

On the tax reform that the Government presented this week, he asked for “caution”. “Excessive taxes drive companies away. Our country loses twice: they stop paying what they pay today and they stop generating jobs. Understand the delicate balance between taxes and productivity, and recognize the weight of the countless procedures that suffocate entrepreneurs and businessmen”.

The senator concluded with a direct message to President Gustavo Petro: “This democracy, the one that you once challenged, our democracy, is what today allows you to be president of Colombia. Their commitment must be to defend it on the side of our institutions and our forces; and continue to preserve it so that others after you can be elected by the sole will of the people”.

