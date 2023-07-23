In times of debate about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry, film and television stars have put producers in check by putting their activities on hold. “We are not afraid of a fight and we will not back down,” said the Oscar winner and nominee. Emmy Jessica Chastain.

“I believe in the basic salary, in transparency. All these things I can personally negotiate, but I am here for the working class, the middle class part of our union,” he added. Kevin Baconwho posed in the march with the sign “SAG-AFTRA on strike”.

What do they demand? The work stoppage involves 160,000 members of the actors’ union. With the incursion of streaming platforms, artists maintain that their income has decreased and demand a reconsideration of residual salaries; that is, the financial compensation they received every time the series or movies were repeated (On Twitter, actress Kellee Stewart shared that she got five payments totaling 13 cents for streaming replays.)

protests. Kevin Bacon and Susan Sarandon at the start of the strike. Photo: AFP

The actors have agreed on various points raised by the writers union, on strike since May demanding better wages to deal with inflation. “This is a turning point in our industry. Many actors and writers have lost the ability to earn a living. For our industry to survive, that has to change,” George Clooney said.

The actors’ negotiations with the producers’ union also proposed a new contract, mainly to take care of the use of their image. In fact, the president of the SAG-AFTRAactress Fran Drescher, gave an incendiary speech against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers.

“We are being victims of a very greedy entity. How they claim poverty, that they are losing money left and right while giving millions to CEOs. It’s a shame, ”she maintained after rejecting the proposal. “The entire business model has been changed. If we don’t stand our ground right now, we’re all in trouble, we will all be in danger of being replaced by machines”.

Jane Fonda accompanying the writers before the union union. Photo: Getty-Los Angeles Times

The activist and actress Susan Sarandon was one of the first to take to the streets to protest. First it was Jane Fonda accompanying the writers. For the protagonist of Thelma and Louise, it is now necessary to define the use of artificial intelligence. “If you don’t have the foresight to put something in place for the future, then you’re ruined. It is clear that nothing is going to change from the top down, it will depend on us at the base”.

And it is that, if it is about the use of AI, technology advanced as a threat. The software ChatGPT You can investigate and build scenes. “But you can’t go deep,” he told DW Jan Herchenröder of the German Scriptwriters’ Association. In this regard, Mark Ruffalo pointed to the powerful at the head of film and television studios. “They have created an empire of billionaires and they believe that we are no longer worth it. While they hang out at the summer camps of billionaire kids laughing like fat cats, we organize a new world for workers.”

The historic strike is the first by actors since 1980. And it is the first simultaneously by the actors’ and writers’ unions since 1960. “Protests are expected outside the studios and chains in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere in the US.”, Deadline says of Thursday’s march with stars like Lupita Nyong’o.

