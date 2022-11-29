In a statement, the military alliance said it will continue to support the country “for as long as necessary”

In a meeting of nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022), the ministers of Foreign Affairs of the organization and allies committed themselves to send weapons to Ukraine and help rebuild the country’s gas and power infrastructure.

Jens Stoltenbergsecretary general of NATO, said that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinit is “trying to use winter as a weapon of war”, while Moscow forces lose ground on the battlefield. Russia and Ukraine are at war since February.

In a statement, the organization stated that will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and added: “We will not back down.” Stoltenberg also announced new measures by “NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine”🇧🇷 created in 2016 with the objective of financing resources such as fuel and generators.

Regarding Ukraine’s application to join the organization, the Secretary General said: “We recognize and respect Ukraine’s aspirations for membership. However, our focus now is on providing immediate support as Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression.”🇧🇷