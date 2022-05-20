Mexico.- AMLO launched a message against electoral candidates in the United States; will not allow messages of hate against Mexicans to be spread, and warned that from the morning conference it will exhibit anyone who defame migrants in order to win votes.

In the morning conference of May 20, 2022, from the border state of Sonora, the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a warning to the US election candidates spreading hate speech against Mexican migrants.

In simple words, AMLO stated that the will exhibit at the morning conference so that Mexican migrants and Latinos recognize them and not vote for them.

During the morning conference, the federal president assured that Mexican workers both in the United States and Canada contribute too much to those nations that do not have, he said, a labor force and that if candidates plan to use them as propaganda, then he will denounce them.

“If they candidates think that by speaking ill of Mexicans they are going to get votesWell, from here we are going to denounce these facts so that our countrymen over there know who is who,” he said. AMLO on the electoral candidates in the United States.

President López Obrador said that compatriot workers deserve respect, support, and that they should not be allowed to be discriminated against, mistreated, which is why his government constantly reviews these cases.

“Then we are very respectful of the internal policies of the United States for our principles of intervention and self-determination of the peoples, but we are not going to allow that in the campaigns to supposedly win votes, questions are unleashed on Mexican migrants, we do not accept xenophobia, We do not accept racism,” AMLO said.

López Obrador reiterated that in many countries Mexican workers are preferred, because of how much they contribute with their efforts. He will also insist that the regularization of countrymen in the United States be complied with.

We recommend you read:

“Always releasing them because they are exceptional women and men, all the world’s migrants have something exceptional, all of them,” AMLO concluded.