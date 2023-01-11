Indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara was sworn in as Minister of Indigenous Peoples in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on the afternoon of this Wednesday (11.jan.2023). The ceremony was held in the Main Hall of the Planalto Palace, along with the inauguration of Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality.

In his speech, Guajajara criticized the radical Bolsonarists who invaded Praça dos Três Poderes, destroying the structures of the Planalto, the National Congress and the STF (Federal Supreme Court). “Never again will we allow another coup in this country”he declared.

The minister led the choir “no amnesty”in reference to a possible accountability of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for acts of vandalism. The phrase was not foreseen in the original text of his speech.

She also criticized Bolsonaro’s management during the covid-19 pandemic, which, according to her, contributed to a “genocide plan” of indigenous peoples, with difficulties in accessing health and sanitation services.

For the composition of his ministry, Guajajara announced only indigenous names for positions. Are they:

Eloy Terena executive Secretary;

executive Secretary; Jozi Kaigang, chief of staff;

chief of staff; Eunice Kerexu, Secretary of Environmental and Territorial Rights;

Secretary of Environmental and Territorial Rights; Ceiça Pitaguary, secretary of Environmental and Indigenous Territorial Management;

secretary of Environmental and Indigenous Territorial Management; Juma Xipaia, Secretary for Articulation and Promotion of Indigenous Rights;

Secretary for Articulation and Promotion of Indigenous Rights; Marcos Xucuru, Special Adviser to the Ministry.

Lula attended the ceremony. Before the 2022 elections, the president met with indigenous leaders and heard suggestions for his campaign program.

For the minister, the creation of the portfolio signals to the world Brazil’s commitment to “emergency and climate justice”as well as a beginning of historical reparation and the denial of rights to indigenous peoples.

He said he knows it won’t be easy. “overcoming 522 years in 4”, but that your team is willing to resume the “ancient force of the Brazilian soul and spirit”. At the end of his speech, Guajajara called Lula and placed a headdress, an ornament made of feathers used by some ethnic groups of indigenous peoples, on the president’s head.

In addition to Lula, the following were also present on the stage of the ceremony:

The inaugurations of Anielle and Guajajara were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday (9-10 January), respectively, and would take place at the Planalto Palace. They were the only ones of the 37 ministers in Lula’s government who had not yet been sworn in.

In a video released on Tuesday, both announced that the ceremonies would be postponed due to the depredation of the Três Poderes premises on Sunday (January 8).

WHO IS SONIA GUAJAJARA

Indigenous leader, Guajajara was announced by Lula to head the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples on December 29, 2022. Guajajara is an indigenous woman from Maranhão, coordinator of the apib (Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil). She holds a BA in Literature and Nursing, a specialist in special education from State University of Maranhão.

In May 2022, he entered the magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people Team. In 2018, she was the 1st woman to compose a presidential ticket, as a candidate for vice, along with Guilherme Boulos (Psol). In his inaugural address, Guajajara thanked Boulos directly, referring to him as a “great friend”.

The creation of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples was a campaign promise by Lula. “We have an ethical and political obligation to make amends for what they have done to indigenous peoples. I am committed to making Brazil serve as an example”said the PT during COP27.

Before taking office as minister, Guajajara had already stated that she would be responsible for demarcating land during the Lula government. Until then, the agenda was under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice.

In May of last year, the then pre-candidate for federal deputy gave an interview to Power360. During the interview, the indigenous leader spoke about Funai’s management during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), about the time frame and about the possibility of Lula creating, if elected, a ministry to “Indigenous Issues”. Read the full interview.

Watch (23min48s):