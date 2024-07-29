ANDPeruvian Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea said on Sunday that his country “will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people,” minutes after Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that President Nicolás Maduro was re-elected to office.

According to the criteria of

“I condemn in all its extremes the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud by the Venezuelan government. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people,” González-Olaechea wrote in X.

His message was published minutes after the CNE announced in its first bulletin that Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term this Sunday in an election in which he obtained 51.2% of the votes (5,150,092 votes).

I condemn in all its extremes the sum of irregularities with the intention of defrauding by the Venezuelan government. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people. — Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea (@J_GonzalezOFr) July 29, 2024

The president of the electoral body, Elvis Amoroso, who announced the data more than six hours after the closing of the centers, said that the result provided corresponds to the counting of 80% of the votes cast in the elections this Sunday, which had a massive turnout of voters throughout the day.

According to the first report, the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 4,445,978 votes, representing 44.2% of the votes.

Before the results were known, the Peruvian Foreign Minister, together with his counterparts from Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Paraguay, had issued a joint statement expressing their concern and announcing that, together with the rest of the country, they will closely monitor the electoral events in Venezuela.

The message stressed the importance of the election results faithfully reflect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls.

“We consider it essential to have guarantees that the election results will fully respect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls,” the text stated.

Peru recalls its ambassador in Caracas for consultations

Following the CNE’s announcement, the Peruvian government announced early Monday that it will call its ambassador in Caracas for consultations.

“In light of the very serious official announcements by the Venezuelan electoral authorities, the immediate recall of the Peruvian ambassador accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been arranged,” González-Olaechea posted on the social network X.

Before providing the results, the president of the CNE assured that The data transmission system suffered an attack, which will be investigated, For this reason, he explained, the announcement of the winner took longer than expected, although he did not give further details in this regard.

In light of the very serious official announcements by the Venezuelan electoral authorities, the immediate recall for consultations of the Peruvian ambassador accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been arranged. — Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea (@J_GonzalezOFr) July 29, 2024

Argentina and Chile reject Maduro’s reelection

Argentine President Javier Milei also rejected the Venezuelan election results in the early hours of Monday. Milei said that his country “will not recognize another fraud” in Venezuela and argued that the citizens of that country “chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.”

Through her account on the social network X, Milei published: “The data announces a crushing victory for the opposition and the world expects it to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death.”

He also insisted: “Argentina will not recognize another fraudand hopes that the Armed Forces (of Venezuela) will this time defend democracy and the popular will”, stressing that his position was maintained even though the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE) are not yet fully known.

DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!! Venezuelans have chosen to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. The data announce a crushing victory for the opposition and the world is waiting for him to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 29, 2024

Likewise, Chilean President Gabriel Boric spoke out against the results, calling them “hard to believe.” Boric said early Monday morning that his country will not recognize “any result that is not verifiable.”

On his X account, Boric wrote: “The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe. The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not beholden to the Government account for the veracity of the results.”

He concluded by reiterating: “From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.”