Defense Minister says he is “not aware” of alleged Taiwanese government meeting with US House Speaker McCarthy

Taiwan’s Minister of Defense, Chiu Kuo-cheng, said this Tuesday (7.Mar.2023) that the island will not allow “repeated teasing” from China. He made the statement in conversation with journalists, according to the news agency. Reuters.



Chiu added that Taiwan’s military was prepared to fight, but said it would take a peaceful and rational approach. “We will not allow repeated provocations against us. We cannot accept this”he stated.

The minister said that “not aware” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s alleged meeting in the coming weeks with the current head of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

On August 2, 2022, then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosy visited the Taiwan Strait. At the time, China was against the congresswoman going to the island. Tensions between the United States and China increased with the visit.

Although the island has been governed independently since 1949, China considers it part of its territory as a breakaway province.

This Tuesday (March 7), the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, said that the US needs to change its attitude “distorted” in relation to Beijing. He stated that if Americans continue “accelerating the wrong way”nothing can “prevent derailment”.