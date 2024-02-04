The prime minister's speech comes after a positive signal from Israel for the agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire agreement with Hamas and declared that he does not agree with any of the negotiation proposals with the extremist group.

“We will not agree to any agreement, nor at any price. Many things that are said in the media, such as what is related to the release of terrorists, we simply will not agree with.”, declared the prime minister this Sunday (Feb 4, 2024) before a meeting in his office.

Netanyahu's statement comes after a positive signal from Israel for the agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. On January 28, the prime minister's office released a note stating that negotiations were heading towards a “constructive“.

As reported by the EFE Agency on January 30, the proposal was also studied by the head of Hamas's political office, Ismail Haniyeh. The political group declared to international media that it would respond soon to the agreement.

According to the North American newspaper The New York Timesthe agreement would work in two stages:

the conflict would stop for about 30 days with a focus on the release of women, elderly people and injured hostages; new 30-day suspension for the release of Israeli men and soldiers.

The number of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange was still under negotiation. The deal would also allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza, the statement said. NYT.