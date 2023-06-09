President is pressured to replace the Minister of Tourism and wife of the mayor, Daniela Carneiro, by deputy Celso Sabino

The mayor of Belford Roxo, Wagon Carneiro (Republicanos-RJ), said he will not abandon the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) if the departure of his wife is confirmed, Daniela Carneiroby the head of the Ministry of Tourism.

“I have always helped President Lula in all the elections he participated in, and it is not now that we are going to abandon Lula for this matter of ministry.”, said the mayor on Thursday (June 8, 2023), in an interview with CNN Brazil.

“If president Lula understands that the ministry has to be handed over to the deputy Celso Sabino [União-PA] it is the will of the president and we will not go against the president in this regard”, he completed.

The president of União Brasil, federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), supports Sabino’s name for the Ministry of Tourism, despite Daniela Carneiro also being affiliated with the acronym. He stated that the “ball is with the government” regarding the question.

In the evaluation of Waguinho, Bivar and the vice-president of União Brasil, Antonio Rueda, “they want to fill the ministry with bolsonaristas to further weaken president Lula”.

The mayor of Belford Roxo said that Lula called him on Wednesday (7.jun) to “reassure” the couple and confirmed a meeting on the subject next week. “The expectation is very good”, said Waguinho.

The Chamber awaits some movement regarding the change in the ministry from Tuesday (June 13). Lula is going to spend the holiday in Bahia, resting.

Read more about the change of command of the Ministry of Tourism:

POSITIONS

União Brasil has 3 ministries: Tourism, Regional Integration and Communications. Only the Ministry of Tourism is currently negotiating.

There are reasons for this. Regional Integration is considered, at the moment, untouchable. Waldez Góes is an ally of Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP). And it is he who is responsible for the hearing of lawyer Cristiano Zanin, nominated by Lula for a vacancy in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Juscelino Filho, of Communications, is not in danger of losing office at this time. He is close to the leader of the party in the House, Elmar Nascimento (BA), which was passed over in the choice of ministers. Before approving the Esplanada MP, which increased the number of ministries from 22 to 37, Lula met with the deputy from Bahia.

Daniela is considered far from the bench of União Brasil. She moves, along with 5 other deputies from Rio, a process to change parties without losing her mandate. The idea is to migrate to the Republicans.

Celso Sabino is the one who organizes the weekly meeting of Union deputies. It usually takes place in his apartment, in Brasília. Daniela is not usually present.

Lula told the congressmen from União Brasil that the nomination must be followed by support in votes. Sabino has told people close to him that he will be his number 1 focus once he leads the ministry.