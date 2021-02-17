Competition between anime streaming services is getting fiercer every time.

With own strategies of each side, Netflix He has bet on a long-term project to create more original animation; while Sony It seems to be following the same direction, albeit with a more international focus.

Kimetsu no Yaiba’s influence on the industry

According to a recent analysis by the media Financial times, the success that Kimetsu no yaiba had in Japan opened a series of possibilities for Sony regarding how to approach your anime production and distribution.

The above, due to the intention of having a scope that is capable of competing with other animation giants such as Amazon, Netflix, and even Disney.

We recommend you: Kimetsu no Yaiba triumphs in South Korea despite political boycott.

In case you didn’t know, the studio that produced this anime belongs to Sony, so the fever of the demon hunters has made him rethink the business model that they had been managing for years.

The problem has always been that Sony It has never managed to integrate all its services: music, movies, and video games in a good way, but it seems that this is about to change.

At this time it is said that Sony is looking for new investors, driven by the success of Kimetsu no yaiba and that they see as an example to be replicated in the future.

Although, while that happens, companies like Amazon and Netflix have already begun to take root in Japan, How you remember Netflix he even opened an animation school next to Wit Studio.

On the other hand, business models are transforming everywhere, especially within the anime industry. Studio ghibli, one of the most conservative studies in Japan already signed a contract with HBO Max, the first in its history with a foreign platform.

Anime will go international

Finally, the statement of the Senior Vice President of the study Production IG., George wada, who pointed out that eWe’re close to the anime industry’s biggest revenue coming from overseas, not Japan.

That said, this could lead to animes and certain Japanese products starting to have a more international focus and themes; with a safe division: anime planned for Japanese audiences and anime planned to be successful in the West.

In the latter, the new plans of the aforementioned companies will surely enter: Amazon, Netflix and Sony.

What do you think of this new era of anime in the coming years? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



