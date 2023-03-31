Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the country would “never” forgive Russia for its occupation of Bucha, a town near Kiev where Moscow forces have been accused of massacring civilians and which has become a symbol of violence. of war.

Bucha, released a year ago, “is a symbol of the atrocities of the occupying country’s army. We will never forgive. We will punish every culprit,” the Ukrainian president said in a message posted on social media.

On March 31, 2022, the Russian army withdrew from this location and the entire north of Kiev, just over a month after the start of the offensive in Ukraine.

Two days after the withdrawal, a team of AFP journalists discovered the charred wreckage of vehicles, destroyed houses and the bodies of 20 men in civilian clothes, one of them with his hands tied behind his back, in Bucha.

The images caused a huge stir around the world. Ukraine and Western countries denounced summary executions and war crimes in Bucha.

Russia has denied any involvement and denounced an act.

Two days after the corpses were discovered, President Zelensky visited Bucha and, visibly moved, denounced “war crimes” that constitute “genocide”.

In recent months, almost all foreign leaders who have traveled to Ukraine have also visited Bucha.

A year after the liberation, this area of ​​u200bu200bthe suburbs of Kiev, which before the war had 37,000 inhabitants, is under reconstruction.

Dozens of workers work with bulldozers and trucks to rebuild houses and pave the streets.

– “Keep living” –

The trauma is still present, but residents interviewed by AFP admitted that “the pain is lessening” and they need to “keep living”.

The priest of the local church, Andriy, said that it is important not to forget the dead, but that it is necessary to think about the future, more than the past.

“To live in the future, it is necessary to win and defeat the occupiers”, he said. “Criminals must be condemned, evil must be punished,” he added.

Russian forces were accused by Ukraine of various abuses after hundreds of bodies were found in Bucha and other locations.

The Kiev government claims that hundreds of mass graves have been found in the town of Izum and that “torture rooms” have been discovered in other towns retaken by Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian prosecutors say Russian troops killed nearly 1,400 civilians in nearby Bucha and that they have identified dozens of soldiers who committed the crimes.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) this month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for “deporting” thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or occupied territories.

Ukraine demands the creation of a special court to try Russian commanders for “aggression” against the country, but the exact configuration of the body raises complex legal questions and raises doubts.